Fire marshal investigating 2 'suspicious' Little Rock house fires

Officials are investigating a pair of “suspicious” Little Rock house fires that started early Friday morning within blocks of each other.

Fire crews responded to an abandoned house in the 1800 block of East 6th Street around 2 a.m. before being called to put out another one in the 500 block of Bond Avenue just more than an hour later, officials said.

Little Rock fire Capt. Doug Coffman described the fires as “suspicious.” When authorities went to put out the 6th Street fire, they found two people who were homeless outside of it, he said.

No one was injured.

“They’re abandoned houses, so there’s no reason for a fire to have started,” Coffman said while touching on suspicions investigators have due to the fires' timing and distance from each other.

The fire marshal's office has been testing for any accelerants in the houses, he said.

Coffman said people who saw anything should contact the Marshal’s office at (501) 918-3700.