Former prosecutor faces charges in rape of child

A former Cross County deputy prosecuting attorney is in jail in lieu of a $12 million bond after he was arrested on allegations of raping a child multiple times over three years, court documents said.

Timothy Gement Tucker, 61, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his Little Rock home on a charge of felony rape, according to a report. Tucker pleaded innocent Wednesday in Little Rock District Court.

An affidavit for Tucker’s arrest said the Arkansas State Police’s Crimes Against Children Division contacted Little Rock police on Dec. 14 about an 11-year-old girl who said Tucker had raped her many times between the ages of 8 and 11.

Tucker told the child she had to keep the touching a secret and bought her phones, other electronics and jewelry to keep her quiet, according to the affidavit.

The child said Tucker would often give her a $100 bill after raping her at either his Little Rock residence or his home in Maumelle and estimated receiving several thousand dollars from Tucker, court documents said.

Tucker also reportedly sent the 11-year-old letters, which a guardian saved and turned over to police.

The guardian said the girl had since been treated for depression after acting out in school, which the guardian attributed to Tucker’s assaults, according to the affidavit.

The case was submitted to the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney’s office on Feb. 13 and approved on June 7.

Tucker was a deputy prosecuting attorney in Cross County in the 1980s until his arrest on charges of bank fraud after he was accused of embezzling money from a library and possessing a machine gun, which is an illegal weapon. He was later convicted on both charges.

Before his conviction, Tucker fled to Memphis, where he was arrested on an unlawful-flight warrant and found in possession of two machine guns, an improvised pipe bomb, a hand grenade and other explosives, according to the postal inspector’s affidavit.

In 2009, Tucker pleaded guilty to a firearm-possession charge in exchange for federal prosecutors dropping charges related to the ordering of chemicals for making methamphetamine, according to previous reports.

A year earlier, Tucker ordered phosphorus from a U.S. Postal Service and Maricopa County, Ariz., joint sting operation. Part of Tucker’s plea agreement stipulated that he admit he had ordered the materials with the intent of manufacturing meth, which he did.

In exchange for his guilty plea, a U.S. district judge sentenced Tucker to four years and three months in federal prison.