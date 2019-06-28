GOLF Chien rallies to claim Lewis tourney title

JOHNSON -- Leigh Chien came from behind to secure an outright victory and You Seong Choi held on to win the boys division of the KPGM Stacy Lewis All-Star Invitational on Thursday at The Blessings.

Chien, who had been in a tie for second for the first two rounds, took the lead early Thursday and won the girls' division by shooting an even-par 72 to finish the tournament 1-under. Chien was the only player in the tournament to finish under par.

Stacy Lewis All-Star Invitational At The Blessings Golf CLub, Johnson Final Round Boys You Seong Choi^71^72^73^E Wells Williams^73^75^70^+2 Ian Maspat^75^72^72^+3 Matthew Comegys^74^76^71^+5 Abhay Gupta74^74^74^+6 Eric Lee^74^76^72^+6 Garrett Engle^72^74^77^+7 Gaven Lane^77^70^77^+8 Allan Kournikova^73^80^71^+8 Tyler Lee^73^79^72^+8 Calen Sanderson^74^76^76^+10 Jay Brooks^78^73^76^+11 Jeevan Sihota^74^82^71^+11 Aidan Tran^77^72^80^+13 Dean Greyserman^79^77^74^+14 Sihan Sandhu^72^79^80^+15 William Sides^80^78^74^+16 Sean Citherlet^79^76^79^+18 Phisher Phillips^84^73^77^+18 Gavin Aurilia^79^75^81^+19 Treed Huang^83^78^74^+19 Bryan Lee^77^79^79^+19 Keaton Vo^81^76^78^+19 Josh Duangmanee^86^73^79^+22 Andrew Payne^87^85^79^+35 Logan Zurn^86^90^79^+39 CJ Guthrie^82^99^WD^WD Girls Leigh Chien^69^74^72^-1 Mackenzie Lee^74^73^72^+3 Emily Zhu^69^76^77^+6 Lynn Lim^73^74^75^+6 Yunxuan Zhang^67^76^79^+6 Taylor Kehoe^72^69^82^+7 Katie Li^74^72^78^+8 Victoria Zheng^74^75^76^+9 Avery Zweig^73^78^74^+9 Charissa Shang^81^72^72^+9 Sara Im^72^83^75^+14 Sophie Linder^83^76^71^+14 Natachanok Tunwannarux^76^78^78^+16 Yoko Tai^77^80^75^+16 Izzy M. Pellot^80^79^73^+16 Kynadie Adams^78^74^84^+20 Sophie Zhang-Murphy^83^79^74^+20 Allyn Stephens^80^80^77^+21 Cynthia Zhang^84^75^79^+22 Sky Sudberry^82^81^76^+23 Selena Tang^79^78^84^+25 Chloe Johnson^81^76^86^+27 Ally Black^85^75^85^+29 Michelle Liu^85^81^80^+30 Raychel Nelke^82^83^81^+30 Riana Mission^82^83^84^+33 Daniela Burgos^84^87^82^+37 Charlie Whorton^88^86^82^+40 Maggie Huett^87^88^90^+49

"It feels great because I haven't won in a while," said Chien, a rising freshman. "It's a big confidence boost for the U.S. Women's Amateur Qualifier next week."

Choi, a South Korean from Hacienda Heights, Calif., held the lead he's had since the first day in the boys' division with a 1-over par 73 in the final round of the tournament. The rising freshman took home the hardware for the boys' division with a final score of even par, after going 1-under on the first day and even on the second.

"I'll remember winning," Choi said of this event. "It's my first AJGA win, so it means a lot to me."

Yunxuan Zhang, a rising sophomore from Plano, Texas, got the award for best round score of the tournament. She boasted a first-round score of 5-under, but she followed up her outstanding performance by going 4-over and 7-over on the last two days of the tournament and finished 6-over for the event, which tied for third place.

Choi was paired with Wednesday's female division leader, Taylor Kehoe, for the final round of the tournament. The Ontario, Canada, native tied Emily Zhu and Chien for the second-best round in the tournament with a 69. Kehoe got in trouble early in the third round after losing her second shot at the first hole in the brush, resulting in a double-bogey. She finished 10-over on the day, and 7-over for the tournament.

While Choi held the lead, Wells Williams was 2-under on the final day. The rising sophomore from West Point, Miss., used six birdies to propel himself up the leaderboard to finish 2-over for the tournament.

Native Arkansan and rising sophomore Mackenzie Lee had her best round of the tournament, shooting even-par on the last day to give her a final score of 3-over to finish in second place. It was her first time this week not going over par, after shooting 2-over and 1-over in the first two rounds.

The boys gained a little ground in the girls vs. boys race, but the girls still doubled their score. The top four combined scores for the girls were 14-under, whereas the boys were 7-under. The girls dominated the boys in all three rounds of the tournament.

Sports on 06/28/2019