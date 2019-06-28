Governor seeks $10M for levees

Another flood and another failed levee are begetting another look at the state's levee system and a request from Gov. Asa Hutchinson for $10 million to clean up the damage.

Hutchinson asked lawmakers Thursday to appropriate $10 million from a reserve fund for the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management to mend levees that were damaged by the historic flooding along the Arkansas River this spring.

The $10 million request comes at the same time the state faces what Hutchinson said was more than $100 million in total damage from the flooding. The governor added that a final estimate of the destruction and needed repairs is not complete.

Most of the damage is to public infrastructure, he said. The biggest contribution of money to fix the wreckage across the state will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Hutchinson also issued an executive order Thursday to create the Arkansas Levee Task Force to review management of the state's levees and ensure that they are properly maintained and funded in the future.

Numerous levees along the Arkansas River -- including one that breached in late May in Yell County -- were not meeting U.S. Army Corps of Engineers standards and had been long neglected by defunct or inactive levee boards. That prevents most of them -- if they suffered damage -- from being able to access federal funding for repairs.

"The cost of repairing that falls on the state of Arkansas or falls on the citizens of the community," Hutchinson said.

Beyond the Arkansas River, about half of the state's 68 levees known to and assessed at some point by the Corps are in "unacceptable condition."

The Department of Emergency Management would conduct the $10 million Arkansas River levee repairs in consultation with the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission, which oversees the state's flood-plain management but has no oversight authority for the state's levees, according to the Arkansas Constitution.

Funding would be available after lawmakers appropriate it, along with instructions on how it can be used. The levees that would receive funding are not yet determined, although Hutchinson referred multiple times to the breached Yell County levee as an example of the state's poorly maintained levee system. A call to the Yell County Office of Emergency Management about whether it had determined the cost of repairs to the Dardanelle levee went unreturned Thursday afternoon.

"We've got a lot of work ahead," Hutchinson said.

He said that as he surveyed recent flood damage from a helicopter, he could see the importance of the levee system. Without the levees, flooding could have been worse, he said, adding that many were damaged or didn't perform as well as they should have.

"We rely upon the levee system, but as we've known from the past it's not being maintained at the level it needs to be maintained," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson's priorities going forward are twofold. He wants the state to learn from the levee system's problems and make sure the state is better prepared for the next flood "that we all know is sure to come."

His effort comes three years after the state last tried to help improve the state's patchwork levee system.

In 2016, during a special legislative session, Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, pushed and successfully passed a bill that authorized county judges to appoint members to inactive levee boards. The legislation then required county clerks to send levee district annual reports to the Natural Resources Commission, which put them into a database, creating an inventory of state-known levees.

Rapert sought the changes after floodwaters rushed through a levee behind his home near Bigelow during a 2015 flood. He called the governor almost immediately and later gathered support for the legislation.

Rapert said Thursday that his bill worked for his district, where then-County Judge Baylor House appointed people to the defunct Perry County Levee District No. 1. That, and rare grant funding from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission, will allow the levee district to rebuild the levee and replace old, malfunctioning floodgates.

Now that the Corps of Engineers considers the project "minimally acceptable" and the levee board active, the levee board will get technical assistance from the Corps and 80% of its repair funding from the Corps. It won't get 100% funding because it was privately built before becoming a part of the Corps' Rehabilitation and Inspection Program.

But Rapert and Hutchinson acknowledged Thursday that many levees were never reported to the commission. Hutchinson said the state estimates that about one-fifth of the possibly several dozen levees were reported.

That's probably because they didn't have active boards or anyone to organize compliance with the new law, Hutchinson said.

State leaders did the right thing in 2016, Hutchinson said. He called the action "bold."

"Now it's clearly time we have to take stronger levee action," he said.

Rapert stressed what it means when a levee fails, beyond what people ordinarily see.

"What's critical about all of this and our areas is that we lost access to roads," Rapert said. "This is not just an agricultural field problem. This is not just a flooding of home problem. This is a situation where people can't get to hospitals. They can't get to doctors' offices. They can't get to their jobs. And if there is a true emergency, it might take an hour to get to them or maybe even two hours in some cases, depending on the situation."

The $10 million to be considered by the Arkansas Legislature would come from a reserve fund that can be transferred to the Department of Emergency Management for disaster relief, Hutchinson said, and he's asking lawmakers to approve the transfer to ensure their involvement in improving levees and creating rules for how the funding can be spent and distributed across the state.

Whether the state is involved in future levee repair or maintenance funding beyond the $10 million is unclear. Hutchinson said the task force may make recommendations related to funding and that a grant program with matching state funds could be something to consider, but only to get levees up to Corps standards so that repairs can be covered by the Corps in the future, he said.

Some levee districts have millages and have been able to maintain the levees with sufficient funding for decades.

Others have not assessed levies at all and have done little to keep their levees in good shape, sometimes letting them fall into disrepair.

Still others can't raise enough through their current millages. Some district leaders say that's because residents can't afford higher millages or not enough people live behind the levees to pay the millages.

Kevin Bradke, secretary of Perry County Levee District No. 1, said earlier this month that the annual millage revenue in his levee district isn't enough to improve the levee to the point that he and others want it to be, which would cost millions. They raise only about $2,500, he said, and Corps funding will support rebuilding only up to the condition that the levee was in before the flooding.

Hutchinson's task force will analyze levee finances.

According to the proclamation signed Thursday, the task force will analyze the levee system's current conditions; study present and future sources and requirements for adequate funding for levee construction, repair and maintenance; study potential monitoring and reporting systems; and review the adequacy of existing laws and organizational structure related to levees and levee boards.

The task force must present its findings, along with recommendations, to Hutchinson by Dec. 31.

The task force likely will have 20 people, Hutchinson said. He has already selected eight members -- directors of eight state departments -- and will ask House and Senate leaders to appoint lawmakers.

He also plans to select at least one county judge, one county clerk and one elected municipal official. Other people with related expertise may be appointed, too, according to Hutchinson's news release about the task force.

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, with Republican state lawmakers Rep. Mary Bentley (from left) of Perryville, Sen. Jason Rapert of Conway, Sen. Mark Johnson of Little Rock and Rep. David Hillman of Stuttgart, discusses his plans for the state’s levees during a news conference Thursday.

