Hopeful North Little Rock teacher wins $100,000 in lottery

Amanda Anderson (left) of North Little Rock won a $100,000 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery prize this week. She's pictured with her mother, Mary (right). Photo courtesy of Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

A North Little Rock woman who plans to become a public school teacher is a step closer to achieving her goal after claiming a $100,000 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery prize this week, lottery officials said.

Amanda Anderson's win came through a playing an instant-ticket game what she bought earlier this week from the Tobacco Superstore at 3807 Camp Robinson Road, according to a lottery news release.

Her mother, Mary, said in a statement that she at first didn't believe her daughter won.

"She’s been playing the lottery since the Arkansas Lottery started in 2009,” she said. “I had a feeling that she would win big soon.”

Amanda Anderson said she plans to get ahead of her bills and put the money toward finishing her educator's certification. She said she hopes to teach at a public school, the release said.

“I love teaching, and I hope that I’m able to get a teaching position in the fall,” she

said. “I would love to teach anywhere in the state of Arkansas.”