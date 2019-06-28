Hutchinson to head education board

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been elected as the chairman of the Southern Regional Education Board for the second time since he became governor in 2015.

Hutchinson, who served a stint as the board's chairman from July 2015-July 2016, will serve in the post from July 2019-July 2020, his spokesman, J.R. Davis, said Monday.

The Southern Regional Education Board works with states to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through doctoral education, according to its website. The group is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization headquartered in Atlanta and includes 16 states.

"The SREB is a vital leader in improving education for our children from their first day in school to the day they walk the stage to accept their diploma," Hutchinson said in a written statement. "The leaders of SREB understand the importance of computer science education and have been a strong supporter of our efforts in Arkansas, in the south, and nationally. I am honored for this second opportunity to serve SREB as chairman."

