• J.B. Pritzker, the governor of Illinois, was issued a warning for speeding during a family boating trip on Wisconsin's Geneva Lake, when he traveled at 41 mph in a boat in an area where the speed limit is 35 mph, said his spokesman, Jordan Abudayyeh.

• Timothy Donahoe, 65, a homeless man in Nashville, Tenn., accused of asking a woman in the downtown area for money and then punching and shoving her into traffic when she said she didn't carry cash, was arrested on assault and reckless-endangerment charges, police said.

• Jimmy Kilgore said a recent dream about an Auburn University class ring that his father found years ago led him to get the ring out of a box and track down its owner, 74-year-old Victor Voss of Enterprise, Ala., who lost the ring in 1966 when he dropped it in a parking lot as he took off his gloves.

• Ken Allen, an Atlanta police union representative, said he believes a female officer was targeted by someone who threw a makeshift firebomb through a window of the house she had just bought, setting off a fire.

• Christopher Jefferson, 46, the owner of a car repair shop in Springfield, Mo., was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison with no possibility of parole for leading a drug ring that distributed nearly 12,000 pounds of methamphetamine over a 13-month period.

• Junghee Kim Spicer, a piano teacher in Yakima, Wash., deserves the $40,000 for emotional distress that she was awarded in a dispute with a neighbor who revved his diesel pickup engine for months to drown out the sound of her lessons and set off the pickup's alarm when students arrived, an appeals court ruled.

• Chase Darmstadter, a regional operations director for a nursing home in Seven Fields, Pa., said the company is "sickened" that a worker, who has since been fired, posted nude photos of an 83-year-old dementia patient on social media.

• Travis Stackhouse, 29, of Milwaukee, accused of fatally punching his 5-year-old son in a fit of anger when the boy ate some of the cheesecake he had gotten for Father's Day, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, prosecutors said.

• Brad Crowder, chief of the automotive technology program at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Miss., said the Toyota assembly plant in Blue Springs has donated 10 new model Corollas for students to take apart and reassemble.

A Section on 06/28/2019