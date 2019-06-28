Jury clears ex-sheriff's clerk of theft

A jury Thursday exonerated a former Pulaski County sheriff's office clerk who said she was framed for the theft of $15,484 from jail inmates.

Anna Mae Story, 64, of Judsonia had faced up to 106 years in prison.

The jury of 10 women and 2 men deliberated about six hours over two days before rejecting the 12 felony charges against Story in Circuit Judge Herb Wright's courtroom.

The charges included single counts of theft and computer fraud plus 10 counts of forgery, one for each check that investigators say was written on a sheriff's office account to cover up for the cash that was stolen over four months between April 2016 through July 2016.

No inmate was out any money because the county made good on the stolen funds.

Story was charged because she was the last one to handle the cash before it was deposited, she filled out the deposit slips on the day's money taken in, and the forged checks were generated by her computer.

Defense attorneys Shane Etheridge and Larry Honeycutt said the investigation that led to Story's firing and March 2017 arrest was shoddy and rushed, and that it overlooked a more likely suspect, a still-employed clerk with a history of health problems who is also in deep debt to the Internal Revenue Service.

Story stealing the money herself would be a "moronic scheme," Etheridge said.

"Why would you use your own computer?" he said in closing statements. "A genius scheme is to use somebody else's computer. There's no reason for Anna Story to do this. She didn't need the money."

Story blamed the theft on newly relaxed fiscal monitoring procedures in the three-woman inmate-finance department where inmate cash was kept. The three -- two clerks and a supervisor -- were the only ones supposed to have access to the money. Story told jurors that cash was easily accessible in the office.

"I think if they'd dug deeper they could have found a whole lot," Story said. "There's only two other people in our office, and I know I didn't do it."

Story said she has a comfortable income from the proceeds of the sale of a hauling business she and her late husband owned, and that she had only taken the clerk job at the sheriff's office in 2009 to have something to do after Redgy Story's November 2006 death.

"I have everything I could possibly want. My husband made sure of that," she said. "I've always worked. I like to keep busy. I loved my job. I loved the people."

The forged checks were printed from Story's computer, but she said anyone in the office could have used it. Story said she left her machine running continuously, never logged off and had her password taped to her monitor.

She put the daily collection of cash, checks and money orders into a locked bag that was taken to the bank by a deputy.

The theft would have been caught almost immediately under the office's old monitoring procedure, which required her to reconcile the cash and checks, she said. Under the new procedure, Story said all she had to do was double-check the total amount of the deposit.

There were two security cameras in the office, but only one worked because the second had been cannibalized for parts to fix another camera. The second camera has since been repaired.

The missing money came from cash collected from arrestees as they were booked into the jail. The money went through the three-clerk office to be deposited into a bank account managed by the sheriff's office, which allowed inmates to use the money to buy food in the commissary, for phone cards and even haircuts. Family and friends could also submit checks and money orders to be deposited on an inmate's behalf.

In jail jargon, it's referred to as "putting money on the books." Inmates receive checks for what's left over in their accounts when they leave jail.

The theft came to light in December 2016 when a former inmate tried to collect his check, only to be told that it had already been cashed. An internal review by the department's civilian supervisor, Royann Brown, concluded in March 2017 that cash had been stolen.

By all accounts, Story was a well-regarded employee up until the theft was discovered. The third clerk, Kimberly Hagerty, told jurors that Story had trained her and had been like a mother to her. The previous civilian supervisor, Ann Autrey, testified as a character witness for her.

Prosecutors said Story would steal cash from the deposit and replace it with a forged check from an inmate's account for the exact amount. Story wrote all of the fraudulent checks and all of the deposit slips where cash was missing were written by her, they said.

"A scheme that's genius in its simplicity," is how deputy prosecutor Robbie Jones described the thefts in closing arguments.

"What really happened is the most obvious answer, and the most obvious answer is that Anna Story did this," Jones told jurors.

Fellow prosecutor Alan Jones said Story was the person in the office best situated to steal. She was well-versed in office procedures and knew about the camera issue, he said.

"Who best to take advantage of the system than someone who knows the system?" he told jurors in his final remarks. "She was the last stop for all the money. The buck stops here ... right with Anna Story."

