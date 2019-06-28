Little Rock man held after guest cut on hand

A Little Rock man is accused of stabbing a friend during a sleepover Wednesday, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police arrested Antwoin Deshawn Henderson, 31, on a charge of second-degree battery Thursday morning after a man sleeping at Henderson's house in the 8700 block of Interstate 30 said Henderson stabbed him in the hand, the report said.

The victim told police Henderson tried to "touch" him and that the victim said to leave him alone before Henderson grabbed a knife and cut him on his right hand.

Henderson was in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening without bail.

Metro on 06/28/2019