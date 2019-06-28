Little Rock woman charged with theft, robbery

A Little Rock woman was arrested Wednesday on accusations of stealing from several stores and threatening to stab security personnel, according to a report.

Little Rock police officers arrested Lisa R. Everett, 53, on four charges of aggravated robbery and four charges of theft of property on the 2100 block of Lewis Street, the report said. Officers said Everett stole merchandise from J.C. Penny, It's Fashion, Walmart and At Home.

The report said that when employees confronted the suspect, she displayed a sharp, metal object and threatened to stab them.

Everett was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Thursday evening.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]