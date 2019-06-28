Mayor names 20 people to explore options for War Memorial park

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has named 20 residents who will serve on a task force to develop ideas for new recreation opportunities and funding for War Memorial and Hindman parks.

They are:

• Pamela Bingham, president of the Upper Baseline Windamere Neighborhood Association.

• Jodie Carter, member of the Hindman Men's Golf Association.

• Kevin Crass, attorney.

• Andrea Cummings, educator.

• Jim Dailey, director of state tourism.

• Chris East, architect.

• Quincy Edwards, assistant chief of operations at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

• Dr. Johnathan Goree, director of interventional pain management services at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

• Shash Goyal, hotel owner.

• Suzanne Grobmyer, executive director of the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation.

• Ada Hollingsworth, consultant.

• Stacy Hurst, director of the Department of Arkansas Heritage.

• Jordan Johnson, communications consultant.

• Jane Kim, attorney.

• Janna Knight, community volunteer.

• Dr. Riley Lipschitz, assistant professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

• Jessie McLarty, community volunteer.

• Alejandro Ortiz, recruitment and retention coordinator for Arkansas Promise.

• Steven Phillips, insurance broker.

• Kara Wilkins, Arkansas Counts coordinator for Arkansas Impact Philanthropy.

Ex-officio members of the task force are Little Rock Vice Mayor B.J. Wyrick, Little Rock Port Authority Executive Director Bryan Day, Rock Region Metro Executive Director Charles Frazier and Parks and Recreation Director John Eckart.

Within the next two weeks, the city will cease golf operations at the two parks, which Scott said gives the city an opportunity to reimagine the spaces to provide new recreation opportunities.

In a news release, Scott said the task force is a "strong representation of Little Rock's diverse communities." The list includes neighborhood advocates, medical doctors and the former mayor of Little Rock for whom the Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center near War Memorial Park is named.

Some members have been involved with efforts to redevelop War Memorial Park over the years. Hurst led a previous task force with that mission in the mid-2000s. Crass, chairman of the War Memorial Stadium Commission, also served on that committee.

