• A man who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a resort island bar in 2016 has filed a lawsuit against the actor, who is also fighting a criminal charge stemming from the alleged assault. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Nantucket County, Mass., seeks unspecified damages for "severe and permanent mental distress and emotional injuries." The accusation was first lodged in 2017 by former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh, who said Spacey got her then 18-year-old son drunk and sexually assaulted him at the Club Car, a restaurant and bar on Nantucket, off the coast of Massachusetts, where the young man worked as a busboy. Spacey, who has denied the groping, pleaded innocent to indecent assault and battery in January. His lawyers have accused the man of lying in the hopes of winning money in a civil case against the two-time Oscar-winner. Given Spacey's "status as a public figure, (the accuser) and his family members have a significant financial motive to fabricate the instant allegations," attorney Alan Jackson said in court documents filed in the criminal case. The man told police he talked to Spacey after his shift ended because he wanted to get a picture with the actor. He said Spacey bought him several drinks and tried to persuade him to go home with him before unzipping the man's pants and groping him. The accuser said he fled when Spacey went to the bathroom. The Associated Press does not typically identify people alleging sexual assault.

• The conservatorship that oversees Britney Spears' personal life and career has sued the creator of a blog devoted to the pop superstar in an increasingly aggressive effort to push back against the "Free Britney" movement, which alleges the singer is being controlled against her will. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Los Angeles, alleges that Anthony Elia, who runs the website Absolute Britney, has falsely claimed the court-ordered conservatorship has manipulated Spears' Instagram account to make the 37-year-old appear more troubled and in need of help than she actually is. "It is time for the conspiracy theories about Britney Spears' well-being and the mob #FreeBritney movement to stop," the lawsuit states in its opening line. Elia's blog and its social media accounts have played a key role in the "Free Britney" phenomenon, fans who say on social media and in public protests that the singer is being controlled against her will by her father, Jaime, who serves as her conservator, and that she is surreptitiously seeking help to free herself. The suit alleges that Elia is spreading "false and malicious lies" about Spears, her conservatorship and her team. A message sent through the blog and an email seeking comment from Elia were not immediately returned.

Photo by AP

Kevin Spacey

Photo by Invision

Britney Spears

A Section on 06/28/2019