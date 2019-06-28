Neighbor charged in theft of vacuum

A Sherwood woman is accused of using a shared attic in her duplex Wednesday to sneak into a neighbor's home and steal a vacuum cleaner, officers reported.

Sherwood officers arrested Kayla Panas, 22, after a woman who lives in the same duplex on West Woodruff Avenue showed officers security camera footage of Panas carrying away the woman's vacuum, a report said.

Panas faces a charge of residential burglary and theft of property, the report said. She was not listed in the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday evening.