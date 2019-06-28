North Little Rock man accused of burning woman, 2-year-old child, with tossed Molotov cocktail

A woman and a 2-year-old child were burned after a 75-year-old North Little Rock man threw a Molotov cocktail at them as they sat on their front porch Friday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

North Little Rock police arrested Elmer Cool on two charges of first-degree battery, a charge of resisting arrest and a charge of third-degree assault after responding at 3:20 p.m. to a call about a woman and child being burned, police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

The woman told police that she and Cool were in an argument over a gas can at 218 S. Laurel St. when Cool threw the incendiary onto the porch, causing both the woman and the 2-year-old to receive burns that were not life-threatening, Cooper said.

First responders took the child to Arkansas Children's Hospital for burns to the lower part of the body, and the woman was treated at the scene, Cooper said.

Cool was in the Pulaski County jail as of Friday evening without bond, according to the jail's roster.