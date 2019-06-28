North Little Rock officers spot knife, make arrest

North Little Rock police officers patrolling West 29th Street saw a man pull out a knife and threaten a person during an argument Wednesday, an arrest report said.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Willie Ray Clark of Rosston on a charge of felony aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Officers patrolling the area of 400 W. 29th St. saw Clark pull out a knife and threaten a man with whom he was arguing, according to the arrest report. When Clark saw the police, he stuck the knife back inside his car, where officers found scales, several syringes and less than a gram of meth, the report said.

Clark was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond as of Thursday evening.