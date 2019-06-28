North Little Rock paid man $30,000 after he was injured during 2018 arrest, documents show

Video released by North Little Rock police shows officer Jon Crowder injure a man during an Aug. 2018 arrest.

The North Little Rock Police Department paid a man $30,000 in return for the man releasing the department from any litigation or claims after he was injured during a 2018 traffic stop, documents show.

On Aug. 27, Kristopher Ryan Lamar, 44, of North Little Rock was injured during an arrest in which Officer Jon Crowder restrained the man’s arms behind his back and lifted them over his head, fracturing bones in both of the man’s elbows. Crowder was arrested Thursday on a charge of third-degree battery.

Document Settlement between North Little Rock, man injured during traffic stop View

On Nov. 8, North Little Rock assistant city attorney Michael A. Mosley and Kristopher Ryan Lamar signed a settlement agreement that stipulates Lamar will not file any claim or suit against North Little Rock, any police officers or any city employee in regard to the August arrest.

In return, the city of North Little Rock paid Lamar $30,000 from the police department’s budget, North Little Rock City Attorney Amy Field said. A check made out to Lamar was signed Nov. 8, according to documents.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette obtained a copy of the agreement on Friday through an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request.

City Police Chief Mike Davis had not responded to questions concerning the payment as of Friday afternoon.