Northeast Arkansas man charged with forcing girl to have sex for money

A Northeast Arkansas man was charged this week with forcing girls to engage in sex acts for money and advertising a minor girl on an escort website, authorities said.

Zachary Westley Smith, 25, Jonesboro, was charged on Tuesday with trafficking of persons and distributing/possessing/viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child. He appeared in Craighead County Circuit Court on Thursday to have his trial date set for a time in August.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said on May 10 they became aware of an advertisement on a known escort website that showed nude photos of a local girl.

The girl depicted in the advertisement spoke to officers on May 13, where she confirmed that Smith took the photos several months prior. She also said Smith used physical violence to force her, and other local females, to engage in sex acts for money with random men at local hotels and that he would take all the money afterwards.

Smith was arrested two days later and received a $250,000 bond, according to jail records.