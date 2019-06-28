Northwest Arkansas police search for man who fled from traffic stop

Authorities in Northwest Arkansas continued their search Friday for a man who eluded police custody the night before, police said.

West Fork police said an officer stopped Robert Kenneth Barber Jr. around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near Interstate 49.

Barber apparently "took off running" as the officer checked to see if he had a warrant, police spokesman Tyler Underwood said.

Someone spotted him on foot around 9 a.m. Friday near Smith Street, he said, adding the police believe he remained in the area.

He hasn't been seen since then, Underwood said.

The department said anyone who sees Barber should call the police.