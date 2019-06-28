Sections
Northwest Arkansas police search for man who fled from traffic stop

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 2:58 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Kenneth Barber Jr. Photo courtesy of the West Fork Police Department

Authorities in Northwest Arkansas continued their search Friday for a man who eluded police custody the night before, police said.

West Fork police said an officer stopped Robert Kenneth Barber Jr. around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near Interstate 49.

Barber apparently "took off running" as the officer checked to see if he had a warrant, police spokesman Tyler Underwood said.

Someone spotted him on foot around 9 a.m. Friday near Smith Street, he said, adding the police believe he remained in the area.

He hasn't been seen since then, Underwood said.

The department said anyone who sees Barber should call the police.

