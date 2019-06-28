Northwest Arkansas woman accused of pepper spraying 2 infant children during attack, police say

A Northwest Arkansas woman allegedly attacked a woman and pepper sprayed two infants strapped in car seats, according to a police report filed this week.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the attack happened Tuesday afternoon at the Highpoint Apartments at 1101 Curtis Ave. when a group of people approached an SUV and started arguing.

A witness reportedly heard a woman –– identified as 18-year-old Ta’Kyria Barber –– yell “[expletive] you and your babies!” before pulling out "a large black can" of pepper spray and spraying it into the vehicle, the police report said.

Authorities said the spray hit a 2- and 6-month-old inside of the vehicle.

Police said the infants went to hospitals for treatment. It wasn’t immediately known what their condition was, but the report noted they had blemishes that indicated pepper spray exposure.

"Ta’Kyria sprayed both children directly in the face and on their bodies as well as [the woman's] face and body," the report said.

The victim told investigators Barber knocked her down as she tried moving away from the SUV. Another person in the vehicle told police that the group kicked and punched her while on the ground, police said.

Barber and others ran away, and a friend of the victim helped pull the children out of the SUV, according to the police report.

Officers later arrested Barber on suspicion of second-degree battery, endangering child welfare and engaging in violent criminal group activity.

She was free on Wednesday after posting a $5,000 bond, according to the Washington County sheriff’s office.

Online county and jail records didn’t list an attorney to comment on the charges.