GOLF

Lashley leads Rocket

Nate Lashley birdied the final three holes and five of the last six for a 9-under 63 and the first-round lead Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the PGA Tour's first event in Detroit. Lashley, 36, had the lowest score in his PGA Tour career, a day after getting a spot at Detroit Golf Club as an alternate. Ranked 353rd in the world and No. 132 in the FedEx Cup standings, Lashley's only top-10 finish in his two-year PGA Tour career is a tie for eighth in the Puerto Rico Open in February. Ryan Armour and Nick Watney were a stroke back at 64. Chez Reavie, the Travelers Championship winner last week in Connecticut, and Charles Howell III and Stewart Cink topped the group at 65. Dustin Johnson, the second-ranked player in the world, opened with a 71. Gary Woodland had a 73 in his first start since winning the U.S. Open. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) and Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) each shot a 1-under 71.

Garrigus out front

Robert Garrigus shot a 7-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship at Farmington, Utah. Justin Lower was one stroke behind in second. Charlie Saxon, Daniel Summerhays and Matthew Campbell were tied for third at two strokes behind. Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 1-under 70. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot even-par 71. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot 72. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) and David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) each shot 73. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) had a 74. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) had a 76.

TENNIS

Kerber advances

Defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber beat Simona Halep for the first time since 2016, winning their quarterfinal at Eastbourne 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday. Kerber converted five of seven break points to reach the semifinals for the second consecutive tournament following her first-round elimination at the French Open. The fourth-seeded Kerber moved to a 5-6 career record against the Romanian. Kerber will play Ons Jabeur in the semifinals after the Tunisian recovered from a slow start to beat Alize Cornet 1-6, 7-5, 6-3. Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova blasted past Ekaterina Alexandrova in 54 minutes, firing 22 winners on her way to a 6-2, 6-0 victory. She will meet third-seeded Kiki Bertens who advanced with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka. In the men's draw, third-seeded Kyle Edmund won an all-British quarterfinal against Dan Evans 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. His next opponent is Taylor Fritz, who eliminated Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 7-6 (5). Sam Querrey beat fifth-seeded Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (4), 6-2 to set up a semifinal with qualifier Thomas Fabbiano, who upset Gilles Simon 6-4, 6-3.

Fed Cup's new format

The Fed Cup is following the Davis Cup with a new tournament format. Starting next year, the women's tennis event will be a six-day final tournament in April with 12 teams playing for an $18 million prize on clay courts in Budapest, Hungary, the International Tennis Federation said Thursday. The ITF has already switched the Davis Cup to a similar pattern, with the first 18-team final event to be played in November in Madrid. The changes to the Fed Cup ease the strain on the tennis calendar by going from three weeks to two, with qualifying matches in February. The current system has a final series in November, seven months after the semifinals. However, a new round robin stage at the final tournament means players will play more matches. Only 10 of the 12 teams at the final tournament will have qualified on merit. Organizers will offer one team a wild card and Hungary, which hasn't played top-tier Fed Cup tennis since 2002, is guaranteed a spot as host. The first two teams guaranteed to qualify are Australia and France, which will play in this year's Fed Cup final in Perth in November.

BASEBALL

Later return for Stanton?

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said Giancarlo Stanton is more likely to return in August than July after straining his right knee. The often-injured outfielder went on the 10-day injured list with a strained posterior cruciate ligament Wednesday, barely a week after returning from a series of setbacks that sidelined him for almost three months. Stanton was hurt this time on a headfirst slide against Toronto on Tuesday night. Cashman called August the "sweet spot" for Stanton's return. He made the comments Thursday at a youth event in London with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. Stanton has played only nine games this season, missing significant time with a torn biceps and strains in his shoulder and calf. He is hitting .290 with 1 home run and 7 RBI.

Seaver getting statue

Tom Seaver is getting a statue outside the New York Mets' home, and the team is getting a new address. The announcement was made official at a ceremony Thursday. Citi Field will now be listed as 41 Seaver Way in honor of the Hall of Fame pitcher's number. New York City officials agreed to the team's request to rename the 126th Street address. Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said it might be a year to 18 months before the statue of 9 to 12 feet is in place, allowing liberty for the "artist doing his thing." Seaver, 74, has dementia and could not attend. But a number of former teammates were on hand in tribute to the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner. Seaver went 311-205 with a 2.86 ERA and was a five-time 20-game winner across his 20-year career. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1992, selected on 425 of 430 ballots for a then-record 98.8 percent.

HORSE RACING

Breeders’ Cup stays at Santa Anita despite deaths

LOS ANGELES — The Breeders’ Cup will remain at Santa Anita this fall after 30 horses died during the Southern California track’s recent meet.

The board of directors unanimously decided to keep the two-day world championships at the Arcadia track for a record 10th time on Nov. 1-2. The board announced its decision at a meeting Thursday in Lexington, Ky.

Craig Fravel, president and CEO of the Breeders’ Cup, said in a statement the ownership of Santa Anita and other groups has made “meaningful and effective reforms” in recent months to improve safety.

The 30 horse deaths occurred during Santa Anita’s winter-spring meet that began Dec. 26 and ended Sunday.

The decision gives a vote of confidence to the historic track and avoids the logistics of moving the richest two-day event in racing on five months’ notice.

“We need it so badly, just for morale,” Bob Baffert, two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer, said last week. “The morale has been so low here.”

Racing at Santa Anita is to resume Sept. 27.

The fatalities at Santa Anita have raised alarm within California and the rest of the racing industry. Most of the deaths occurred during the winter months when usually arid Santa Anita was hit with record rainfall totaling nearly a foot.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently stepped in to form a panel to evaluate horses’ medical, training and racing histories before they compete. Track and racing board officials implemented several changes involving exams of horses scheduled to train or race.

The racing board also is looking at changes involving jockeys’ use of riding crops in races.

The Stronach Group banned Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer from Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields in Northern California, which it owns, after four of his horses were among the 30 dead. The Breeders’ Cup, however, controls the entries for its event and would be the final arbiter on Hollendorfer’s participation.

The Breeders’ Cup features 14 races with purses and awards totaling more than $30 million.

Sports on 06/28/2019