Officials reduce hunting, fishing access at Camp Robinson

Hunting and fishing access at an Arkansas National Guard training center will be reduced significantly under an updated agreement that notes recreational activity shouldn't interfere with the facility's primary mission of training soldiers and airmen

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Arkansas National Guard on Friday announced details of the agreement allowing hunting in parts of Camp Robinson, a 32,000-acre training installation in North Little Rock.

The updated agreement shrinks public hunting and fishing areas from more than 19,000 acres to about 9,300 acres, according to a statement.

Officials also will issue only 200 deer hunting permits, down from 400 that had been available previously.

The statement noted that Camp Robinson "has seen its training demands for range use" from military and law enforcement expand in recent years.

"We strive to be good community partners, and this Memorandum of Understanding with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is the framework that structures our commitment to provide for hunter access when it doesn’t conflict with our primary mission,” said Maj. Gen. Mark H. Berry.

Both agencies will cooperate with wildlife management and restoration under the agreement.