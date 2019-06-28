PB aquatic center set for Saturday opening

PINE BLUFF -- A long-awaited public aquatic center championed by officials as a symbol of the city's downtown revitalization efforts will open Saturday.

Funded by the 2011 "Penny for Progress" tax, the 36,000-square-foot, $11 million Pine Bluff Aquatic Center will be the first public swimming facility in the city in decades, according to Mayor Shirley Washington.

The grand opening will be at 11 a.m. at 400 E. 11th Ave.

"We're excited," said Washington, who along with former Mayors Carl Redus and Debe Hollingsworth pushed for construction of the center. "The whole community is excited. We're so proud to come to this day when we can offer our citizens a state-of-the-art aquatic center."

Pine Bluff is the latest among a number of Arkansas cities that have invested in aquatic centers, joining Little Rock, Benton, Jacksonville, Cabot, Russellville and Rogers. Aquatic centers have gained popularity because standard public pools are limited in their offerings and the centers allow numerous activities to be held at the same time.

Washington said it has been about 40 years since the last public pool closed in Pine Bluff.

"It was at Townsend Park, and it was the showpiece of the park," she said. "I don't remember why it closed, but we haven't had a swimming pool since it did."

Washington said the lack of a public pool has been a disadvantage for the city. She and other city officials visited public swimming pools and aquatic centers across the state to get ideas of how they wanted Pine Bluff's center to be built.

"We asked a lot of questions," Washington said. "We asked people what would they do differently if they had it all to do over and we learned from that."

T.R. Santos, the aquatic center's director, said Saturday's opening will include free swimming, a mini swim meet and a local celebrity race. Visitors also will have a chance to meet Maritza McClendon, the first black woman to make a U.S. Olympic swim team and a silver medalist in the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece.

"This is a great opportunity for us," Santos said. "Not only do we get to really show off the new facility, it will give us a chance for the community to see what a wonderful, competitive facility they have here now."

The center will host its first official swim meet July 13, when 200 swimmers representing 13 teams from around the state will converge on Pine Bluff to compete.

Santos said workers and staff members have spent the past few weeks preparing for Saturday's opening, and that final touch-ups will continue up to the moment the doors open.

"We're tying up loose ends and getting everything ready to go," he said. "We've got a few things left to do to get our staff fully trained, but we're going to be ready."

Front and center will be a 25-yard, eight-lane, short-course competition swimming pool in which water will be maintained at an optimal 82 degrees Fahrenheit.

"A temperature from 78 to 82 degrees is the standard competition range," said Santos, who has several years' experience as a competitive swimming coach. "You don't want it too hot because that will tire the swimmers out too quickly, but you want the swimmers to be able to fully function as soon as they hit the water."

There also will be a therapy pool area that will feature a wading pool, an exercise and water sports area and a whirlpool. Santos said the therapy pool will be maintained at 90 degrees, which he described as a "relaxing" temperature, while a therapy spa will maintain a 100-degree temperature.

Asked if she would take the ceremonial "first dip" in the pool, Washington demurred before making a confession.

"I can't swim," the mayor said with a laugh. "But I'm going to learn. My granddaughter has been a competitive swimmer for years. She's coming here for college, and she'll be a part-time lifeguard and she's going to become a certified swimming instructor.

"So I want to be able to say that my granddaughter taught me how to swim."

The recently completed Pine Bluff Aquatics Center, which opens Saturday, will include a therapy pool area with a children’s wading pool, a therapy pool, a therapy spa, a whirlpool and a water sports area.

