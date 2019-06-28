Police sweep nets 257 on probation, parole

A coalition of state and federal police agencies announced Thursday the arrests of 257 people in Arkansas who are accused of skipping out on their paroles and probations.

"Operation Clean Sweep," as it was dubbed by Arkansas Community Correction, also resulted in the confiscation of an assortment of illegal drugs and 70 firearms.

Of those arrested in the sweep, roughly 175 face new felony charges, according to a spokeswoman for the agency. Those facing new felonies include absconders caught with an assortment of illegal drugs and 70 firearms.

Community Correction Director Kevin Murphy said the sweep focused on the state's "top fugitives," and that nearly all of the people netted in the operation are being held in county jails awaiting transfer to state prison.

"These are some of the most high-risk individuals that were fugitives in the state of Arkansas," Murphy said.

Absconders who were caught in the sweep without receiving new felony charges may be eligible for beds at Community Correction facilities that are intended as a diversion from prison, agency spokeswoman Dina Tyler said.

Murphy said the agency offered absconders a monthlong amnesty period before the sweep where they could surrender and potentially avoid being sent back to prison.

During that month, 279 absconders surrendered, according to the agency.

In addition to Arkansas Community Correction, agencies participating in the roundup included the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, local police departments and all 75 sheriff's offices.

Tyler said 4,818 absconders remain unaccounted for after the sweep. The agency oversees more than 60,000 parolees and probationers across the state.

