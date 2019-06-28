Razorbacks sixth in final coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE --The University of Arkansas baseball recorded another program first Thursday.

The Razorbacks' run to the College World Series and 46-20 record resulted in a final ranking of sixth in the USA Today coaches' poll, marking the first time Arkansas has been ranked in the top 10 of the final poll in consecutive seasons. The Razorbacks finished No. 2 last year when they were runner-up to Oregon State at the College World Series.

At a glance USA TODAY COACHES’ POLL FINAL RANKINGS Vanderbilt Michigan Louisville Mississippi State Texas Tech Arkansas Florida State UCLA Auburn Stanford Oklahoma State East Carolina North Carolina Ole Miss Georgia LSU Georgia Tech Duke West Virginia Miami Texas A&M UC-Santa Barbara Oregon State North Carolina State Creighton

National champion Vanderbilt was ranked No. 1 in the final coaches poll, followed by national runner-up Michigan. Louisville, Mississippi State and Texas Tech rounded out the top five.

Other SEC teams ranked in the final poll included Auburn (9), Ole Miss (14), Georgia (15), LSU (16) and Texas A&M (21). Tennessee received the most votes among teams that were not ranked.

It is the 14th time Arkansas has finished ranked in the final coaches poll, which began in 1992. The Razorbacks have finished ranked 12 times under 17th-year Coach Dave Van Horn.

Arkansas has been ranked to end three consecutive seasons, tied for the second-longest streak in program history. The Razorbacks were ranked to end five consecutive seasons from 2009-13.

Prior to the coaches poll, Arkansas was ranked nine times in a final poll either by Baseball America or Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, including four times in the top 10.

The Razorbacks have had six final top-10 rankings under Van Horn and 10 total -- all coming during years in which Arkansas reached the College World Series.

Counting preseason polls, the Razorbacks have been ranked by coaches in 41 consecutive polls since March 2017.

Arkansas was ranked No. 12 in the 2019 preseason coaches poll, but never fell below No. 10 once weekly rankings began following the start of the season.

The Razorbacks, who won 40 of their first 53 games, were ranked as high as No. 4 for two weeks in May. Arkansas entered the NCAA Tournament ranked No. 5, which correlated with its No. 5 national seed in the tournament.

