Segura's HR in wild 9th propels Phillies over Mets

PHILADELPHIA -- Jean Segura ripped a three-run, walk-off home run against Edwin Diaz moments after Maikel Franco hit a tying, two-run shot against the closer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 6-3 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

New York's Todd Frazier hit a go-ahead, two-run home run off Hector Neris with one out in the ninth, but the Phillies rallied in the bottom of the inning -- their fourth consecutive victory since utility man Brad Miller brought a bamboo plant into the clubhouse as a good-luck charm.

Diaz (1-5) walked Cesar Hernandez to start, and Franco followed with his third home run of the series. He hit go-ahead, two-run home runs in each of the first two games. Pinch-hitter Sean Rodriguez walked with one out and advanced to second on Scott Kingery's hard-hit, bad-hop single off Frazier's glove at third.

Segura then slammed his 10th home run into the seats in left.

Segura played for Seattle last season when Diaz had 57 saves for the Mariners.

"That guy last year was incredible," Segura said. "The fastball is his best pitch, so when you come to the plate, you look for his fastball."

It was Philadelphia's first four-game sweep against the Mets since Aug. 27-30, 2007. That season, they overcame a seven-game deficit with 17 remaining to edge the Mets on the final day of the regular season for their first of five consecutive NL East titles.

"This one stings the worst because it just happened," Mets Manager Mickey Callaway said.

Diaz has allowed at least a run in three of his past five appearances, and his ERA ballooned to 4.94. The All-Star closer is in his first season since being acquired from Seattle for a package of prospects.

"I was trying the best I could," Diaz said through an interpreter. "It seems like they were prepared for every pitch. Bad day for me."

Aaron Nola allowed 1 hit and struck out 10 in 7 scoreless innings but didn't get a decision. J.D. Hammer (1-0) got two outs for his first career victory.

Pitcher Zack Wheeler's single off Nola leading off the sixth was New York's only hit until Michael Conforto got a single off Neris with one out in the ninth. Frazier then blasted a 3-2 pitch out to left. Amed Rosario's RBI groundout extended the lead to 3-1.

Wheeler gave up 1 run and 2 hits, striking out 7 in 6 innings.

CUBS 9, BRAVES 7 Craig Kimbrel dodged trouble for a save in his season debut when new teammate Anthony Rizzo dived into first base for the final out, and host Chicago rallied from five runs down to beat Atlanta.

NATIONALS 8, MARLINS 5 Juan Soto and Victor Robles each homered, and visiting Washington rallied to beat Miami.

DODGERS 12, ROCKIES 8 Chris Taylor drove in the go-ahead run with a bloop single, Max Muncy hit two of the Dodgers' six home runs and Los Angeles beat host Colorado.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, GIANTS 1 Nick Ahmed hit a go-ahead home run leading off the fifth, Carson Kelly added a two-run shot in the seventh and visiting Arizona beat San Francisco.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 5, TWINS 2 (18) Yandy Diaz hit a sacrifice fly in the 18th inning to break a tie that lasted since the second, and Tampa Bay finally pulled away from host Minnesota for a victory.

RANGERS 3, TIGERS 1 Joey Gallo hit two solo home runs, Ariel Jurado threw seven shutout innings and visiting Texas completed a three-game sweep of Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 10, ASTROS 0 Josh Bell homered for the second consecutive game as one of five home runs by the Pirates as Pittsburgh routed host Houston.

BREWERS 4, MARINERS 2 Orlando Arcia hit a three-run home run and Milwaukee got a victory over visiting Seattle.

Sports on 06/28/2019