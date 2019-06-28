Senate passes defense bill but war powers still issue

WASHINGTON -- The Senate passed a $750 billion defense bill Thursday without resolving whether it will seek to restrain President Donald Trump from going to war with Iran, the debate's most politically divisive element.

In an unorthodox move, the Senate will reconvene today to vote on whether to retroactively include language in the bill prohibiting Trump from engaging militarily with Iran without first seeking congressional approval, except in a case of self-defense.

"The American people are very afraid that this president, even if he doesn't want to start a war, would bumble us into a war," Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said. "If there was ever a time that we should be rising to our constitutional obligation to debate and approve going to war, it's now."

The threat of conflict with Iran has overshadowed the annual defense bill debate in the Senate and the House, which is expected to vote on its version of the legislation next month.

The Senate's 86-to-8 vote suggests there is strong bipartisan support for most of the legislation's provisions, though the House and Senate are expected to face serious hurdles as they attempt to reconcile differences on nuclear weapons, Trump's diversion of military resources to the U.S.-Mexico border and overall Pentagon spending levels.

But the escalating standoff with Iran has presented itself as a more urgent matter, as Democrats seek to assert what authority they can over the commander in chief's shifting sentiments about whether to counter Iran with airstrikes or other military action.

"Congress should have the guts and the backbone to come here and cast a vote before we order our troops into harm's way," Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who authored the Senate's Iran amendment with Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M. He accused the president of breaking his antiwar campaign promises by potentially exposing the United States to "an unnecessary war that would be catastrophic."

But Republicans have been reluctant to endorse the effort, arguing that it would send a bad message to the Iranians if Congress appears to be challenging the president's authority in the midst of a crisis.

"It's a message to our enemy who wants to destroy us that we have a president who is impotent -- that he has no right to even be at the table because if he's reversed by his own Congress, in their eyes," Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., said in an interview this week. "I think that the main thing here is the perception ... the perception is that it's not the president you deal with, it's Congress."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it nothing more than another example of "Trump Derangement Syndrome," which he explained as whatever the president's for "they seem to be against."

McConnell said putting restrictions on the White House would "hamstring" the president's ability to respond militarily at a time of escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran.

"They have gratuitously chosen to make him the enemy," McConnell said. "Rather than work with the president to deter our actual enemy, they have chosen to make him the enemy."

To counter the Democrats' effort, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah pushed forward an alternative to Udall's amendment that reaffirmed the U.S. can defend itself and respond to any attacks. But Romney said his version is not an authorization to use force against Iran.

"I fully concur with my Senate colleagues who desire to reassert our constitutional role," Romney said on the Senate floor. But he warned that the Udall amendment goes too far. "The president should not have his hands tied."

The Iran measure is being considered after the defense bill's final passage in part because several of the Senate Democrats running for president are in Miami this week, participating in the primary season's first debates. Yet it will be difficult for proponents of the amendment to secure the 60 votes they will need to clear procedural hurdles, even with the support of all Democrats and a handful of Republicans.

Regardless of how today's vote turns out, Iran and the president's war powers are expected to be an element of debate as the Senate and the House combine their defense bills The House, too, is expected to amend Iran legislation into its defense bill when it takes up the matter next month.

Information for this article was contributed by Karoun Demirjian of The Washington Post; and by Lisa Mascaro and Deb Riechmann of The Associated Press.

