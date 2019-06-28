Sharing their vision

Neal Harrington’s woodcut Favorite Daughter and Rival Sons Dyptic was in last year’s 60th Delta Exhibition at the Arkansas Arts Center. Harrington and his wife, Tammy, whose work was also in the exhibit, are profiled in Delta 60.

I strolled through last year's 60th edition of the Arkansas Arts Center's Delta Exhibition more than once.

The center's gallery became a retreat of sorts as I would dip in on a hot afternoon to look closely at the works, to see the details hidden in plain sight in Lisa Krannichfeld's Grand Award-winning New Skin, the Southern Gothic loneliness of Tim Hursley's photographs, the mystery of Marjorie Williams-Smith's The Messengers and weighing myself on Dusty Mitchell's installation, Pressure.

Now we can revisit those artworks and the creators behind them in Delta 60, an hour-long documentary that profiles 10 of the 46 artists from last year's show as well as offering a few glimpses at the Delta's history and a peek at this year's exhibit.

The documentary was directed by Matthew Rowe, digital media producer for the center, and premieres at 6 p.m. today at the arts center, Ninth and Commerce streets, Little Rock.

Reservations are required. Admission is free for arts center members; nonmembers pay $10. The screening in the Children's Theater at the arts center has sold out, but the film will be streamed into the center's lecture hall. Call (501) 372-4000 for ticket information.

The screening is part of the closing party for the 61st Annual Delta Exhibition and will be followed by a reception with music by Isaac Alexander, who scored the documentary.

Delta 60 began after Rowe interviewed a few of the artists for promotional videos for last year's exhibit. The idea of making a longer feature was a natural progression.

"We felt like we could build this into a documentary," he says. "We saw that a lot of people were interested in seeing where these artists lived, where they worked, their thought processes. We were able to build on that and then add in a discussion of the Delta Exhibition as a whole."

Those profiled are Krannichfeld; Hursley; Mitchell; Williams-Smith; her husband, Aj Smith; Robyn Horn; James Matthews; Melissa Cowper-Smith and another husband-and-wife duo, Neal and Tammy Harrington.

Angel Galloway, the center's director of marketing and communications, co-produced the film with Rowe. Delta 60 is a good overview of the exhibit's legacy, she says.

"Through the representation of these 10 artists in this one year, it highlights 60 years of giving artists the opportunity to share their vision with the community."

Rowe worked with Keith Melton of the center's exhibitions team, who had 60 years' worth of Delta brochures.

"That was an invaluable tool for me," Rowe says. "I was able to go back and look at the juror's statement from the first Delta."

The Delta, which has a different juror each year, is open to artists who were born in or live in Arkansas or its border states. The 10 featured in Delta 60 all live here.

"We end up with a large number of Arkansas artists every year," Galloway says. "I think that just speaks to the quality of the talent we have here at home."

Those featured in the documentary work in a variety of media -- from the quilts of James Matthews and the homemade paper and video of Melissa-Cowper Smith, to the hyper-realistic graphite portraits of Aj Smith and the woodcuts of Neal Harrington.

Architectural photographer Hursley is the first to appear in the film as he returns to Stuttgart to the site of the old Comet Rice building, the subject of a diptych chosen for the 60th Delta.

"I was basically his assistant for the day," Rowe says with a laugh about the segment.

He later interviewed Hursley, the 2016 Grand Award winner whose Pine Bluff Mortuary won an Honorable Mention in 2018, at the photographer's Little Rock studio and includes photos Hursley shot of Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and others while photographing Warhol's Factory in New York.

Rowe follows Matthews as he seeks out graffiti under a Little Rock bridge and searches piles of detritus outside of rental homes for materials to use in his quilt-making. His Eviction Quilt #3 (Green Medallion) won honorable mention in 2018, and he talks about what it's like to sort through the things people are forced to leave behind after they've been evicted.

Melissa Cowper-Smith, a native Canadian, gives a tour of her bucolic property in Morrilton, where she not only creates art but also raises horses and plants, including cotton that she uses when making her own paper.

There is a neat revelation at the end of Delta 60, a moment that sort of sums up artistic persistence and the spirit of the exhibition -- but don't worry, I'm not giving anything away here.

If you saw the 2018 exhibit, this documentary does a worthy job of filling in details about the artists you might not have otherwise known. It's fine to let a piece of art speak for itself, but it helps if the person who made it lets us in, if just a little bit, on who they are and what compels them to create.

Photo by Photo/Arkansas Arts Center

New Skin, a multimedia work by Lisa Krannichfeld, was the Grand Award winner in last year’s 60th Delta Exhibition. Krannichfeld is one of 10 artists profiled in the Arkansas Arts Center documentary Delta 60.

Photo by Photo/Arkansas Arts Center

Marjorie Williams-Smith’s The Messengers — a copperpoint, aluminumpoint, silverpoint, Conte crayon and graphite pencil on black acrylic gesso — was in last year’s Delta Exhibition. Williams- Smith and her husband, artist Aj Smith, are featured in the documentary Delta 60.

Delta 60

Photo by Photo/Arkansas Arts Center

Comet Rice, Stuttgart, Arkansas, a diptych of chromogenic color prints by photographer Tim Hursley, was featured in last year’s 60th Delta Exhibition. Hursley is among the artists profiled in the Arkansas Arts Center documentary Delta 60.

MovieStyle on 06/28/2019