Shot in leg sends LR teen to hospital

A 15-year-old was shot in his leg Thursday evening in Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said the teenager went to Children's Hospital about 6 p.m. Thursday with a gunshot wound to his left leg. Police went to the hospital to interview the teen, who said he was shot on Karon Court, Ford said.

The boy's injuries were not life-threatening, he said.

Based on early interviews, Ford said investigators believe the victim could have been shot by another child.

Motorist arrested after traffic stop

When Little Rock police officers pulled a man over for a traffic stop Wednesday, the driver put the car in reverse, backing toward officers, an arrest report said.

Officers stopped Robert A. Long, 33, of Little Rock on Wednesday after seeing that the license plate on the 2007 Acura he drove had been reported stolen, the report said. Officers said that the vehicle was put into reverse and nearly struck officers and then hit a marked patrol car, causing damage. They also said the driver tried to run before he was arrested.

Long was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond Thursday evening facing charges of aggravated assault, theft by receiving, first-degree criminal mischief and fleeing, according to the jail's roster.

Woman charged with theft, robbery

A Little Rock woman was arrested Wednesday on accusations of stealing from several stores and threatening to stab security personnel, according to a report.

Little Rock police officers arrested Lisa R. Everett, 53, on four charges of aggravated robbery and four charges of theft of property on the 2100 block of Lewis Street, the report said. Officers said Everett stole merchandise from J.C. Penny, It's Fashion, Walmart and At Home.

The report said that when employees confronted the suspect, she displayed a sharp, metal object and threatened to stab them.

Everett was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Thursday evening.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

NLR officers spot knife, make arrest

North Little Rock police officers patrolling West 29th Street saw a man pull out a knife and threaten a person during an argument Wednesday, an arrest report said.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Willie Ray Clark of Rosston on a charge of felony aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Officers patrolling the area of 400 W. 29th St. saw Clark pull out a knife and threaten a man with whom he was arguing, according to the arrest report. When Clark saw the police, he stuck the knife back inside his car, where officers found scales, several syringes and less than a gram of meth, the report said.

Clark was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond as of Thursday evening.

Neighbor charged in theft of vacuum

A Sherwood woman is accused of using a shared attic in her duplex Wednesday to sneak into a neighbor's home and steal a vacuum cleaner, officers reported.

Sherwood officers arrested Kayla Panas, 22, after a woman who lives in the same duplex on West Woodruff Avenue showed officers security camera footage of Panas carrying away the woman's vacuum, a report said.

Panas faces a charge of residential burglary and theft of property, the report said. She was not listed in the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday evening.

LR man held after guest cut on hand

A Little Rock man is accused of stabbing a friend during a sleepover Wednesday, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police arrested Antwoin Deshawn Henderson, 31, on a charge of second-degree battery Thursday morning after a man sleeping at Henderson's house in the 8700 block of Interstate 30 said Henderson stabbed him in the hand, the report said.

The victim told police Henderson tried to "touch" him and that the victim said to leave him alone before Henderson grabbed a knife and cut him on his right hand.

Henderson was in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening without bail.

Metro on 06/28/2019