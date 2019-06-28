Speaking in LR, CDC chief says state, U.S. can end HIV

Ending HIV in Arkansas and the U.S. is more than an "aspirational" goal, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield said Thursday in Little Rock.

Redfield, a former colleague of Arkansas Department of Health director Dr. Nathaniel Smith, stopped at the state agency to discuss a federal plan to reduce new infections in America by 90% by 2030.

At a briefing with reporters, Redfield said a better understanding of the disease, new medications and prevention techniques will make that goal possible.

"We see this as a once-in-a-generational opportunity. We have the scientific tools that can be applied today," he said. "We're going to get it done."

Stopping the spread of HIV was among his hopes and dreams when he became the CDC director, he added.

About 6,200 people live with HIV or AIDS in Arkansas, where 291 people were diagnosed last year, according to Health Department estimates.

The state had the 20th-highest rate of new diagnoses in the U.S. and is among seven states and 48 counties set to be targeted under the federal plan to end the epidemic.

The program takes aim at "hot spot" counties, where the majority of new infections are seen, plus states -- including Arkansas -- with high rural HIV burdens.

Redfield said there's a "complexity" to fighting HIV in rural regions, especially in instances where outbreaks are connected to opioid and intravenous drug use.

He said plans tailored to rural areas will combat stigma, including that of an HIV diagnosis and of substance abuse because "stigma has no place in public health."

It hasn't been determined how much money Arkansas will receive under the initiative, but Redfield said the CDC aims to award grants by the end of the federal government's fiscal year.

In remarks, Smith said he and the department's chief medical officer Dr. Gary Wheeler have long discussed "getting to zero" in the state.

"This is very doable in Arkansas," he said. "If we can't get it done in 10 years, then I will consider it a personal failure."

Arkansas has bettered care recently for people living with HIV in rural areas, Smith said, but still could broaden access to pre-exposure prophylaxis medication, or PrEP.

Incoming funds under the federal plan may better support that therapy, which can prevent HIV, he said.

Overall strategies within the national program include using the therapy, diagnosing new cases, quickly identifying outbreaks and making sure people who enter treatment stick with it.

There also are plans to step up involvement from people in communities affected by HIV, who aren't always easy to reach, Redfield said.

"If we continue to ask people to come to where we are, we may not get the people we're looking for," he said. "We're looking for aggressive engagement in putting the plan together."

He explained that there may actually be upticks in disease indicators as more cases are identified, though federal and state agencies are developing surveillance tools to get better and more real-time data.

Redfield also touched on state syringe exchange programs, which some research has shown can curtail infectious disease outbreaks.

Syringe exchanges are prohibited in Arkansas under drug paraphernalia laws, but Smith said: "we're looking very carefully at the science" around those programs.

He said they're something that "we do need to consider" in the state.

Ahead of Thursday's media briefing, interested parties from the Arkansas legislature, the Arkansas Minority Health Commission, ARcare and other groups who work on HIV and AIDS issues joined Redfield for a discussion.

Arkansas RAPPS founder Cornelius Mabin said the conversation was "exceptionally frank and honest" and shared Redfield's perspective that ending the epidemic is possible.

"We have the tools, we've had plans ... [We] should be able to move forward," he said.

He said changes to Arkansas law, such as the paraphernalia law and HIV criminalization laws, could help.

Smith and Redfield also answered a question about hepatitis A in the state, which has been documented in 24 counties since February of last year, according to a map on the Health Department's website.

The department has recently been distributing a hepatitis A vaccine, including to health units in areas affected by recent historic flooding around the Arkansas River.

Both pointed out that hepatitis A has popped up throughout the South, including in Florida, where Redfield said more than 2,000 cases had been reported.

New cases in Arkansas are thought to have leveled off, Smith said, but he was hesitant to call an official end to that outbreak.

"I'm never willing to say it's over until it really is over," he said.

