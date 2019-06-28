HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Fort Smith athletic director reassigned

Fort Smith Athletic Director Darren McKinney was reassigned from his position Thursday, Superintendent Doug Brubaker announced in a news release.

McKinney will assume duties as the director of technology, a newly created position, effective July 1, the release said. He has been with the district since 1998 and recently finished his third year as athletic director. McKinney replaced Jim Rowland, who retired after 25 years as athletic director.

The Arkansas Activities Association announced earlier this month that Fort Smith Northside and Southside would split into different conferences for the 2020-22 cycle. Northside remains in the 7A-Central for football and 6A-Central for other sports. Southside returns to the 7A-West for football and 6A-West for other sports.

Time remains for the school district to appeal that decision.

GOLF

State amateur championship begins today

The Arkansas State Golf Association amateur championship begins today at Paradise Valley Athletic Club in Fayetteville with over 100 golfers competing in five divisions.

Defending champion Luke Long of Fayetteville is not back to defend his title, though previous winners Chris Jenkins of Little Rock and Wes McNulty of White Hall are among the 54 entered in the championship flight.

"They've got brand new tees and it will be playing about 7,100 yards," said ASGA Executive Director Jay Fox. "It should be a good test of golf with about 300 yards added which is a significant amount."

This will be the third time that the state amateur will be played at Paradise Valley. John Daly (Dardanelle/Arkansas Razorbacks) won by one stroke over Ron Richard in 1986, while Jenkins defeated Tracy Harris for the 1999 championship.

