Strong support system

ROGERS -- On the third row in the media room behind the glare of the television lights, Hiromi Hataoka sat quietly, nodding her head occasionally as her daughter fielded questions.

Nasa Hataoka comes into today's start of the LPGA Northwest Arkansas Championship as the No. 5 ranked player in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings. She is the tournament's defending champion after torching Pinnacle Country Club last June with a tournament record 21 under.

Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship At Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers First-round pairings Morning Tee 1 7:15 a.m.^Kris Tamulis ^Cheyenne Knight ^Tiffany Joh 7:26 a.m.^Lindy Duncan ^Brittany Lang ^Lindsey Weaver 7:37 a.m.^Laetitia Beck ^Mina Harigae ^Dani Holmqvist 7:48 a.m.^Mariah Stackhouse ^Gerina Piller ^Kaylee Benton* 7:59 a.m.^So Yeon Ryu ^Lydia Ko ^Brooke M. Henderson 8:10 a.m.^Mel Reid ^Jessica Korda ^Minjee Lee 8:21 a.m.^Jin Young Ko ^Stacy Lewis ^Lizette Salas 8:32 a.m.^Ariya Jutanugarn ^Nasa Hataoka ^Charley Hull 8:43 a.m.^Linnea Strom ^Maria Fassi* ^Lauren Stephenson 8:54 a.m.^Sarah Burnham ^Christina Kim ^Jodi Ewart Shadoff 9:05 a.m.^Luna Sobron Galmes ^Becca Huffer ^Cheyenne Woods 9:16 a.m.^Dori Carter ^Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras ^Natalie Gulbis Tee 10 7:15 a.m.^Alison Lee ^Jane Park ^Jing Yan 7:26 a.m.^Kim Kaufman ^Daniela Darquea ^Marissa Steen 7:37 a.m.^Maria Torres ^Sarah Schmelzel ^Charlotte Thomas 7:48 a.m.^Lee-Anne Pace ^Xiyu Lin ^Pornanong Phatlum 7:59 a.m.^Carlota Ciganda ^Shanshan Feng ^Georgia Hall 8:10 a.m.^Marina Alex ^Morgan Pressel ^Sung Hyun Park 8:21 a.m.^Brittany Altomare ^Annie Park ^Inbee Park 8:32 a.m.^Megan Khang ^Ally McDonald ^In-Kyung Kim 8:43 a.m.^Giulia Molinaro ^Wichanee Meechai ^Pavarisa Yoktuan 8:54 a.m.^Kristen Gillman ^Elizabeth Szokol ^Peiyun Chien 9:05 a.m.^Alana Uriell ^Celine Herbin ^P.K. Kongkraphan 9:16 a.m.^Jenny Haglund ^Youngin Chun ^Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong Afternoon Tee 1 12:15 p.m.^Sakura Yokomine ^Chella Choi ^Mo Martin 12:26 p.m.^Karen Chung ^Katherine Perry ^Mariajo Uribe 12:37 p.m.^Austin Ernst ^Mi Jung Hur ^Gemma Dryburgh 12:48 p.m.^Ashleigh Buhai ^Hee Young Park ^Aditi Ashok 12:59 p.m.^Sei Young Kim ^Angela Stanford ^Gaby Lopez 1:10 p.m.^Na Yeon Choi ^Pernilla Lindberg ^Angel Yin Tee 10 12:15 p.m.^Stephanie Meadow ^Suzuka Yamaguchi ^Anne van Dam 12:26 p.m.^Haru Nomura ^Jennifer Song ^Katherine Kirk 12:37 p.m.^Kendall Dye ^Ryann O’Toole ^Isi Gabsa 12:48 p.m.^Emma Talley ^Nicole Broch Larsen ^Wei-Ling Hsu 12:59 p.m.^Mirim Lee Juli Inkster Cristie Kerr 1:10 p.m.^Hyo Joo Kim ^Celine Boutier ^Danielle Kang 1:21 p.m.^Mi Hyang Lee ^Jasmine Suwannapura ^Jenny Shin 1:32 p.m.^Moriya Jutanugarn ^Eun-Hee Ji ^Paula Creamer 1:43 p.m.^Jaclyn Lee ^Jacqui Concolino ^Brianna Do 1:54 p.m.^Haeji Kang ^Sandra Gal ^Jeong Eun Lee 2:05 p.m.^Brittany Marchand ^Maddie McCrary ^Louise Stahle 2:16 p.m.^Laura Gonzalez Escallon Dylan Kim (a)# Ruixin Liu 1:21 p.m.^Amy Yang ^Anna Nordqvist ^Bronte Law 1:32 p.m.^Yu Liu ^Azahara Munoz ^In Gee Chun 1:43 p.m.^Dottie Ardina ^Tiffany Chan ^Louise Ridderstrom 1:54 p.m.^Ayako Uehara ^Sarah Kemp ^Pajaree Anannarukarn 2:05 p.m.^Robyn Choi ^Lauren Kim ^Muni He# 2:16 p.m.^Clariss Guce ^Karine Icher ^Lilia Vu

She is one of the rising young stars on the tour, and all signs point toward a stellar future for the 20-year-old from Japan, but Hiromi Hataoka is probably more important to Nasa's career than any club in her bag or even her caddie.

In her 2017 rookie season, Hataoka struggled mightily. In a new country and alone most of the time, she made the cut in nine of the 17 events she started. Her best finish was a tie for 15th at the Cambia Portland Classic, and she finished 15th in the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year standings, earning $37,852.

With her career teetering in the balance, Hiromi Hataoka agreed to join her daughter on the tour last season, providing a comfort level she did not have the previous year. Hiromi took care of Nasa's meals, making sure she ate healthy instead of living on fast food. She also provided the support only a mother can, and the calming influence allowed her daughter to focus solely on golf.

The results speak for themselves.

Hataoka broke through in 2018 and set herself up as one of the top young golfers on the tour with two victories and 11 top-10 finishes en route to winning $1.4 million and earning a top-five ranking. She followed that up with a victory at the Kia Classic early this season and has two runner-up finishes.

"It feels like one year came by in a flash," Hataoka said through an interpreter Thursday.

This will be her third time to play this event at the Northwest Arkansas Championship. She said Pinnacle Country Club compared favorably to golf courses in her native Japan.

She also comes in on a high note after surging on the final day of last week's Women's PGA to shoot a 65 in the final round and finished tied for 14th.

"I'm full of confidence," she said. "For this week I feel very good about my game. This is my third year on the LPGA, and I've gotten to know a lot of the courses and I've figured out a good balance touring."

LPGA Tour veteran and former No. 1 player So Yeon Ryu, who won this event in 2017, said Hataoka has responded well the last couple of years.

"It was amazing to see how she played last year because I remember her rookie year was 2017 and she struggled for sure," Ryu said. "Like, I cannot remember any tournament [where] she finished top 10 or top 5, but then all of a sudden she started playing super, and then she won the tournament here and she won again this year. ... I guess having a win under your belt just makes your whole life different."

Hataoka also has a new caddie in Greg Johnston, a veteran looper who has carried the bag for some of the LPGA's best golfers.

"Last year with Dana [Derouaux], he was a very experienced caddie," Hataoka said. "But this year with Greg, he has caddied for Juli Inkster as well as other greats. He has a lot of experience winning on this tour. It's only my third year on the tour, so I feel like I need support from these caddies."

The course that Hataoka torched last year will look a little different today than it did in 2018. The tee boxes on several holes have been moved back and will force the golfers to attack the holes a little differently. Hataoka said the longer distances might mean she won't take the head cover off her driver.

"The fourth and eighth holes, the tee boxes are pushed back," she said. "On some of those holes, the driver last year some of the trees were not in play, but this year with the driver, my ball could be right behind a tree, so that will be on my mind this year."

Hataoka is one of a number of former tournament champions in the field this year, including Ryu. There are several notable absences, including last week's Women's PGA winner Hannah Green and tour star Lexi Thompson.

But the field for the event is strong with six of the top 10 players on the tour in the mix. No. 1 Jin Young Ko headlines the field along with Sung Hyun Park, who is No. 2 and No. 3 Minjee Lee.

Hataoka said she is focusing on maintaining her world ranking with an eye toward what would be a special event for her, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I feel like with the 2020 Olympics being in Tokyo, it almost feels like it's my destiny," she said. "There are not many opportunities like this to play in the Olympics in my home country, so right now I am really focused on my world ranking so that I can play in the event."

And Hiromi Hataoka will be right there by her daughter's side, hidden out of the view of most spectators but vitally important to her continued success.

"It makes me feel happy that I can be with her and travel all around the world," Hiromi Hataoka said through an interpreter.

Sports on 06/28/2019