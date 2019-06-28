Suspect charged in fire, 3 slayings

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing a child and two adults whose bodies were found in a burning mobile home.

The Crittenden County sheriff's office on Monday said Ezekiel Lindsey, 35, of Forrest City shot two adults inside the home before setting it on fire the morning of April 15 in Earle, a city roughly 30 miles west of Memphis.

Officials said they found the bodies of Kendrick Jones, 42, Chasity Brown, 25, and her 5-year-old son inside the burned home.

A state Crime Laboratory autopsy found both adults suffered gunshot wounds, but Brown and her son died of smoke inhalation.

Todd Grooms, the sheriff's office head criminal investigator, said in a statement Monday that Lindsey started the blaze "to conceal and eliminate evidence of the murders."

Lindsey, who was arrested Sunday, had previously dated and lived with Brown, Groom said. He faces three counts of capital murder.

Groom said Lindsey appeared Monday morning in a Crittenden County Circuit Court.

He remained in the county jail Monday after a judge declined to set bail.

