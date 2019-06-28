Toll can't deny dream of being a Razorback, commits to Hogs

Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll thought about going out of state for college, but his dream of being a Razorback was too strong, and because of that he committed to Arkansas on Friday.

“I just told myself I wanted to get out of state and then I just chose not to,” Toll said. “I just thought about it long and hard and prayed about it. It’s always been my dream I guess you can say. I always knew deep down. I tried to deny it at first. It’s just always been deep down what I wanted to do.”

Toll, 6-6, 244 pounds, narrowed his list down to Arkansas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Memphis before picking the Razorbacks. He also had scholarship offers from LSU, Auburn, Nebraska, TCU, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Baylor and numerous others.

He has confidence in Chad Morris and his staff.

“They have a very good track record of developing guys and getting them ready for future careers,” Toll said.

Toll also mentioned having family in the area being a plus with his brother, a police officer for Fayetteville, being there along with his wife and young daughter.

He made several unofficial visits, including Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and TCU during the recruiting process along with two official visits to Arkansas and Tennessee.

While visiting Fayetteville, Toll was able to learn how the Razorbacks use their defensive ends.

“When I was in the meeting room, I saw they ran basically what we run at school,” Toll said. “It’s just really fitting because that’s what I play at school. It’s something I already know.”

Toll recorded 756 rushing yards, 8 touchdowns, 601 passing yards, 6 touchdowns and 5 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown as a junior while recording 75 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and an interception.

ESPN rates Toll a four-star, the No. 23 athlete and the No. 268 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Toll a 4-star plus prospect.

“He’s the best athlete in Arkansas,” Lemming said. “He already looks like a college player. Very confident multi-position talent.”

Lemming’s belief that Toll already looks like a player on the college level is backed by Toll’s strength. Toll, who won't turn 17 until Dec. 11, bench pressed 410 pounds this spring.

Toll’s parents, George and Tabatha, approve of his decision to be a Razorback.

“They’re really excited,” he said. “They were fine wherever I wanted to go, but they’ve always wanted me to be a Razorback because I guess it’s their nature. They’ve always been Razorbacks. They wouldn’t tell me that, but that’s how they feel.”

He recorded an electronic 4.88 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a 31.3-inch vertical, as well as 4.53 seconds in the shuttle and a power ball throw of 41 feet at The Opening Regional in Dallas in March. His rating of 102.15 was the second best for defensive linemen at the event.

Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith was Toll’s lead recruiter, and defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell was also involved.

“They’re both really great guys,” Toll said. “Coach Smith and I have been talking for a while. He’s a really good family guy. He’s always tried to explain everything to me.”

Caldwell has helped develop numerous NFL linemen over his 37-year coaching career.

“Coach Caldwell is just classic guy and a really good Godly man,” Toll said. “He just has an amazing track record at his position.”

Toll becomes Arkansas’ 10th commitment for the 2020 class.