Travs' White stays hot, extends streak

Evan White just won't cool off.

The Travelers' 23-year-old first baseman extended his hitting streak to 23 games Thursday night, as the Travelers defeated the Tulsa Drillers, 3-2, at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Today's game ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. TULSA DRILLERS WHEN 7:10 p.m. WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travelers: LH Ricardo Sanchez (5-5, 4.38 ERA); Drillers: TBD SHORT HOPS Right-handed reliever Joey Gerber was called up to the Travelers from Class A Modesto on Thursday. The move came after right-hander Andrew Moore was called up to Class AAA Tacoma. THE WEEK AHEAD TODAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY vs. Tulsa, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY vs. Tulsa, 6:10 p.m. MONDAY at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m. TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m. WEDNESDAY at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m. THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 5:30 p.m.

White finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. He's now batting .302 this season.

The game was more meaningful for White because his uncle, aunt and fiance were in attendance. The Columbus, Ohio, native's family isn't able to watch him play too often. And when they have in the past, White admitted they haven't always been good luck, specifically one of his aunts, who didn't come Thursday.

"I have some of my family in town, and when they're in town, they've brought some bad luck in the past," White said with a grin. "So, after I got the first [hit] out of the way, it was kind of like, 'OK, they can stay.' "

White wasted no time extending his hitting streak, ripping a double down the left-field line in the bottom of the first to score shortstop Donnie Walton from second and giving the Travelers an early 1-0 lead. Moments later, center-fielder Dom Thompson-Williams brought White home with an RBI single, putting the Travs ahead 2-0.

White led off the bottom of the third inning and connected with the first pitch he saw, a blooper into center just over the head of Tulsa shortstop Zach McKinstry.

"Evan is a catalyst-type player. He sets the tone for us," Travelers Manager Cesar Nicolas said. "You know he's gonna compete, he's gonna give you a good at-bat every time he's up there, and I think the other guys feed off of it."

White, a former University of Kentucky star, was the Seattle Mariners' first-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. He spent nearly all of last season with Class A Modesto, hitting .303 with 11 home runs, 66 RBI and 52 walks.

This season is his first with the Travelers, and he already owns the Texas League's longest hit streak of the season. It began with a 1-for-4 day at home on May 24 against the Springfield Cardinals. Though it didn't officially count toward his hit streak, White went 2 for 4 in Tuesday night's Texas League All-Star Game in Tulsa.

Last year, Corpus Christi's Randy Cesar broke the Texas League's all-time hit streak record at 42 games. The previous mark was 37, set by El Paso's Bobby Trevino in 1969.

But before White's streak began, his season had been a struggle. He was batting just .233 and said he didn't have his timing down at the plate.

Since then, though, White has steadily progressed and been on a tear.

"The big thing is just trying to be on time and kind of play with some things, and my timing's been a lot more consistent as of late," White said. "So it's just kind of been a comforting feeling, and I know I got a shot and can make better swings just because I'm seeing the ball a little bit better."

TULSA AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

McKinstry, ss 4 0 0 0 Walton, ss 4 1 1 0

Rincon, rf 4 0 0 0 White, 1b 4 1 2 1

Thomas, cf 4 0 0 0 Lewis, rf 4 0 0 0

Santana, 3b 4 0 0 0 T-Williams, cf 3 1 2 2

Ruiz, c 4 1 1 0 Taylor, 3b 3 0 1 0

Parmelee, dh 3 0 0 0 Zammarlli, dh 3 0 0 0

Walker, 1b 3 1 1 2 Odom, c 3 0 0 0

Peterson, 2b 2 0 0 0 Liberato, lf 3 0 0 0

Avans, lf 1 0 1 0 Cowan, 2b 3 0 0 0

TOTALS 29 2 3 2 TOTALS 30 3 6 3

Tulsa 020 000 000 -- 2 3 1

Arkansas 200 001 00x -- 3 6 0

E -- McKinstry. DP -- Tulsa 1. LOB -- Tulsa 3, Arkansas 6. 2B -- Ruiz, Walton, White. HR -- Walker (7), Thompson-Williams (8). SB -- Avans 3.

TULSA IP H R ER BB SO

De Fratus L, 4-3 6 5 3 3 2 4

Scrubb 2 1 0 0 1 1

ARKANSAS IP H R ER BB SO

Dunn 51/3 3 2 2 1 9

Grotz W, 4-3 12/3 0 0 0 0 1

Anderson 1 0 0 0 2 1

Warren S, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP -- De Fratus 3. Umpires -- Home: Gorman; First: Olson; Third: Carroll. Time -- 2:44. Attendance -- 4,897.

Sports on 06/28/2019