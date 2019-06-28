Trump pressures allies at G-20

OSAKA, Japan -- President Donald Trump started a series of high-stakes meetings at an international summit in Japan today by pushing allies on both trade and defense spending.

Trump sat first with the G-20 summit's host, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe followed by India's prime minister, Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Trump also is set to have his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the special counsel found extensive evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

"We'll be discussing trade, we'll be discussing military," among other items, Trump said as he sat across from Abe for their discussions. He joked about his previous trip to Japan, in May, when he presented an award to a sumo wrestling champion in Tokyo.

"Everybody's talking about it all over the world," Trump claimed.

Moments earlier, as Abe officially received Trump, the president waved over his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both senior White House aides, to pose with him for the official welcome photo. Trump and Abe were later joined by Modi, who a day earlier was the target of a Trump tweet complaining about tariffs.

Abe and Trump discussed trade and North Korea, while the three leaders spoke about enhanced security cooperation in the South China Sea and Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant that Trump has put on a blacklist and is viewed as a national security threat because of the possibility that its equipment could be used for cyberespionage.

Later, before his meeting with Merkel, Trump said the two "have many things to talk about." Trump has complained that Germany is taking advantage of the U.S. on support for NATO.

Merkel said she wants to discuss Iran, counterterrorism and West Africa.

But the day's main event was expected to be Trump's first public meeting with Putin since the Helsinki summit last July in which Trump refused to side with U.S. intelligence agencies over his Russian counterpart.

Trump said in advance that he expected a "very good conversation" with Putin but told reporters that "what I say to him is none of your business."

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer pressed the president to directly challenge the Russian leader on election interference and send a signal "not merely to Putin but to all of our adversaries that interfering with our election is unacceptable, and that they will pay a price -- a strong price -- for trying."

The United States and Russia are also on opposing sides of the escalating crisis with Iran, which shot down an American drone last week. Trump called off a possible retaliatory airstrike and stressed today that "there's no rush. There's absolutely no time pressure" to ease the tension with Tehran.

Trump has complained in recent days that the U.S. military alliance with Japan is one-sided, said Germany was taking advantage of the U.S. on support for NATO and tweeted that India's tariffs on the U.S. "must be withdrawn!" Trump also meets today with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Thursday brushed off Trump's complaints that the Japan-U.S. security pact unfairly puts the burden only on the U.S. side, calling Trump's remarks "irrelevant" and saying the obligations are balanced.

Trump's meeting with Putin comes after special counsel Robert Mueller did not establish a criminal conspiracy between Trump associates and the Kremlin to sway the outcome of the 2016 election. The finding lifted a cloud over the White House even as tensions have increased between Washington and Moscow.

At a summit last November in Argentina, Trump canceled what would have been the leaders' first post-Helsinki meeting after Russia seized two Ukrainian vessels and their crews in the Sea of Azor. Those crew members remain detained, yet Trump -- who did briefly greet Putin in Buenos Aires -- has opted to forge ahead with the meeting, which will likely include discussions about hot spots in Iran, Syria and Venezuela, as well as nuclear weapons.

The leaders last year announced their withdrawal from a key arms-control pact, the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. It is set to terminate this summer, raising fears of a new arms race. Another major nuclear agreement, the New Start treaty, is set to expire in 2021 unless Moscow and Washington negotiate an extension. Along with arms-control frictions, Russia's annexation of Crimea and its support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine also weigh heavily on Russia-U.S. relations.

