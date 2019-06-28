Van Buren businessman also a rodeo cowboy

SPRINGDALE -- By day, Travis Burgett is busy as the owner of Precision Metal Works in Van Buren.

At night, he grabs his cowboy hat and boots and transforms into a steer wrestler, even at age 42.

75th Rodeo of the Ozarks Results BAREBACK RIDING Paden Hurst 84 2. Shadbolt Garrett 82.5 3. Mark Kreder 82 4. Anthony Thomas 79 5. Luke Herbert 75 STEER WRESTLING West Ratliff 4.1 2. Garrett Guillot 5.9 3. Ross McGuire 9.9 TEAM ROPING Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin 6.0 2. Kilgus/Edwards 10.9 3. Mitchell/Ray 11.3 TIE-DOWN ROPING Blake Chauvin 8.6 2. Ty Kirby 8.8 3. Tate Thomas 10.2 BARREL RACING Emily Miller 17.67 2. Chani Graves 17.84 3. Julie Thomas 17.89 4. Stephanie Fryar 18.24 SADDLE BRONC RIDING Ryder Sanford 85 2. Colt Gordon 84.5 3. Wade Sundrell 81.5 BULL RIDING Brennon Eldred 89 2. Joseph McConnel 78 3. Cole Melancon 67

"I get a little (grief) from my parents about it, but my wife encourages me quite a bit," Burgett said of his wife Sarah, who is a barrel racer on the rodeo circuit. "I may be a little old in age, but I'm not in heart. As long as I'm physically able, I'm going to keep at it. I'm good to go right now."

Burgett was one of nine cowboys who competed in steer wrestling Thursday at the 75th Rodeo of the Ozarks at Parsons Stadium. West Ratliff of Stillwell, Okla., scored a 4.1 to take the lead after two days in steer wrestling. The rest of the field mostly experienced what rodeo announcer Jeff Lee calls "a bad day at the office."

Burgett can certainly identify with that description. His horse reared up onto the rail of the stall and did not get clear in time to make an attempt at the steer. Mason Carter, whose grandfather Roy Duvall was a three-time world champion in steer wrestling, also failed to score.

Burgett graduated from Van Buren in 1996 and played baseball for the Pointers. But the rodeo has long been his passion.

"I grew up on a farm and rode horses all my life," Burgett said. "I've been steer wrestling since I was 21."

Burgett left for a rodeo in Texas today with plans to return for the Greenwood Rodeo on Saturday.

"This is the 4th of July run, and you start hitting rodeos about every day,"Burgett said.

Charly Crawford and Logan Medlin of Stephenville, Texas, provided one of the highlights of the night with a 6.0 in team roping. The pair flew in from Greeley, Colo., then drove back to Oklahoma City to catch a flight to another rodeo in Reno, Nev.

"There's a lot of timing involved, and we drew a really good steer," said Crawford, who is originally from Oregon. "Hopefully, it was good enough that we can get some money out of it."

Emily Miller of Weatherford, Texas, placed first in barrel racing Thursday with a time of 17.67. That still leaves her behind Savannah (Pearson) Stricklen of Cincinnati, who scored a 17.50 on Wednesday.

The Rodeo of the Ozarks will continue tonight and conclude Saturday with competition each night in steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

Sports on 06/28/2019