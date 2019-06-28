Vote-security plan approved in House

WASHINGTON -- The House on Thursday approved expansive election-security legislation that would mandate the use of backup paper ballots and postelection vote audits to guard against potential foreign meddling, seeking to pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to lift his blockade of election legislation in the upper chamber.

Timed to coincide with the July 4 holiday, the House bill, which passed 225-184, largely along party lines, is the first and most expansive in a blitz of new measures that House Democrats say they will pass to address vulnerabilities identified by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller's report concluded that Russia had conducted "sweeping and systematic" interference in the 2016 presidential election, and members of both parties fear that not enough is being done to prevent that from happening again next year.

Other legislation could include a requirement that political campaigns report to the FBI any offer of assistance from a foreign power, new sanctions to punish Russia and other foreign powers that interfere with the U.S. democratic processes, and mandates for social media platforms like Facebook to disclose the purchasers of political advertisements.

But with the Senate in Republican hands, Democrats have another, more immediate target in mind: Trying to shame McConnell into dropping his opposition to proposals -- even bipartisan ones -- and allowing his chamber to consider measures to better protect the vote.

House leaders excoriated McConnell on Thursday and have urged their colleagues to hold events promoting the legislative action as they scatter across the country during the weeklong holiday recess.

"Unfortunately Sen. McConnell, self-described crepe hanger, has vowed to kill our bill as the president declares he sees no problem with foreign intervention in our election," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday morning on the floor of the House. "The GOP Senate and the White House are giving foreign countries the green light to attack our country. But the House will do our part to protect America."

McConnell has showed little sign of budging.

Colleagues say that he, like some other members of their party, ideologically opposes the federal government wading further into election administration, which has traditionally been carried out by the states.

In a brief interview Thursday, McConnell called the House bill a "nonstarter" in the Senate.

