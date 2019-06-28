Walker, 2 drivers die on state roads

A pedestrian and two motorists were killed in three separate crashes on Arkansas roads since Saturday, authorities said.

A 65-year-old pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a car on a state highway in south Arkansas, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 2013 Chevrolet Impala struck a man along Arkansas 7 in Camden.

Police identified the pedestrian as Isaiah Reed of Camden. He suffered fatal injuries in the incident that happened between Goodgame Street and Lincoln Drive.

A police report didn't identify the Impala's driver.

Officials noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the wreck.

A Greenwood man's car crashed through a barrier and veered into a flooded creek Sunday night, killing him, authorities said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas]

Ricky Rocha, 62, was driving east on the Arkansas 10 spur at South Coker Street in Greenwood when his vehicle drifted and struck a barrier shortly after 7:45 p.m., Lt. Brad Hobbs of the Greenwood Police Department said.

Rocha's car, a 2009 Toyota Camry, then left the roadway and overturned in Heartill Creek, police said. He died at the scene, according to the report.

Police said it was raining at the time of the crash, and the water in the creek was high.

"It took quite a bit of time to retrieve the vehicle," Hobbs said.

On Saturday, a 68-year-old man died in a rollover crash in Perry County, troopers said.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a 2019 Ford Ranger traveling north on Arkansas 9 left the roadway on the right side and struck a ditch embankment with its front end, a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police states.

Troopers said the vehicle flipped and rolled over onto its roof before coming to a stop.

The driver, Robert Wayne Tiller of Perry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Metro on 06/28/2019