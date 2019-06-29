2 shot, injured after fight at Little Rock club, police say

Two men were injured early Saturday morning outside of a Little Rock night club after a fight broke out inside the business, a police spokesman said.

Security officers called police at 2:38 a.m. Saturday when they heard gunshots outside of the business after kicking several people out of Club Trois at 4314 Asher Ave., for fighting, Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

At the club officers found a 34-year-old man who was shot in the torso and a 26-year-old man who was shot in his knee, Ford said.

The injuries were not life-threatening and Ford said the investigation is ongoing.