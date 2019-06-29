Body-in-trunk case detailed

HOT SPRINGS -- A Montgomery County man whose body was found in the trunk of a car April 30 after a pursuit of the car's driver by a Garland County sheriff's deputy was stabbed at least 16 times, according to documents filed this week in Garland County Circuit Court.

The driver, 58-year-old Keith Edward Ashlock of Pine Ridge, was initially charged after his arrest April 30 with felony and misdemeanor charges of first-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot and obstructing government operations. All of those charges stemmed from the pursuit and damages caused before he was taken into custody.

On May 15, after an investigation into the death of 65-year-old Jimmy Fryar, whose body was found in the car, Ashlock was charged with first-degree murder. He remained in custody Thursday and is to be arraigned on all the charges Monday in circuit court.

According to the probable cause affidavit on the murder charge, shortly after 3:30 a.m. on April 30, Deputy Aaron Bowerman got behind a Cadillac with an Oaklawn vanity plate in place of an authorized license plate and activated his lights to make a traffic stop.

The vehicle made a left turn into Hamilton Pointe Condos, 5000 Central Ave., crashing through the metal gate at the entrance. The vehicle came to a stop on the front lawn at the dead end of the street.

Bowerman discovered the driver had fled and left the car's engine running, so he asked Hot Springs police to bring a K-9 to the scene. The dog alerted on a pillar at the front of a row of condos, and police suspected the driver climbed onto the roof.

The driver was found on the upstairs deck of one of the condos where he was hiding behind a chimney, the affidavit said. He was seized with the help of a ladder, the affidavit said.

Sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Simpson found what appeared to be the body of a white male under a tarp in the trunk, which was held closed by a bungee cord tied to the bumper.

The car was taken to the sheriff's office where a search warrant was granted. Upon inspection of the body, officers noticed that the victim had "what appeared to be a puncture wound to the back of the neck at the base of the skull."

Ashlock gave a fake name before admitting his identity and asking for a lawyer, the affidavit said.

Fryar's daughter told an officer that she had not seen her dad in two weeks.

The autopsy revealed "a minimum of 16 stab wounds to the upper back and neck," the affidavit said.

The medical examiner also determined the victim had undergone blunt force trauma to the head and was possibly unconscious during the stabbing. The stab wounds were believed to have been made while the victim was still alive. The victim also had multiple broken ribs, according to the affidavit.

Deputy Austin Thompson provided a statement that Ashlock told him he stabbed the victim during an argument at Ashlock's residence after Fryar refused to leave, the affidavit said.

