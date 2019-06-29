COLUMNIST: Buttigieg and Harris were clear winners in latest debate

Thursday's Democratic debate was superior in every respect to Wednesday's. It seems there is an advantage to being on the panel on the second evening: a significant opportunity to scout out the journalists asking questions, to survey the audience, and to gauge the look and feel of the venue.

But even if the second part's actors hadn't had those built-in edges, they all benefited from an almost palpable uptick in intelligence and sincere passion, led by the two clear winners: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. Both displayed an almost effortless eloquence and command of rhetorical devices. They did not need gimmicks and appeared completely unrehearsed. They connected.

Former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are--to be blunt--too old. Their ideas are old; their personas are old; their talking points are old.

Eloquence still counts in politics. The temperament displayed by the young mayor was perhaps honed in Afghanistan, but he is astonishingly unflappable, direct and confident for a rookie on a national stage with 15 million or so people watching. His only error was in significantly distorting what Republicans or conservatives more broadly believe about God and the role of faith in politics.

Buttigieg is too smart not to know that he presented a caricature of center-right people of faith in the public square, one that will be hard to put away should he improbably run the table.

The race could, to the benefit of everyone, quickly narrow to five: Biden, Sanders, Harris, Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

A debate among the five serious candidates would be welcome. Many debates of five, in fact. But the Democratic National Committee will lack the nerve to cut fast and deep, even though delay gives President Trump more time to raise money and define the field--if not the individuals--and for the media to obsess over small things when it's really already down to the old warhorses vs. the new faces.

Historian Jon Meacham commented on Meet the Press this month that Democrats have won the presidency when they hitched their fortunes to candidates from the next generation: John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama.

Look back on the past two nights and ask: Who could be the fourth name in that sequence? Who would in retrospect be as inevitable a nominee as Obama was from the moment he gave the keynote at the Democratic National Convention in the Fleet Center in Boston in 2004?

The safer bet would be Harris, who would be the first female African American president, but the truly big throw of the dice would be Buttigieg. Are Democrats in a mood to gamble?

Editorial on 06/29/2019