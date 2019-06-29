Europe sweltering in early heat wave

People cool off Friday in fountains near the Eiffel Tower. Paris also opened fire hydrants and extended park hours during the hot weather.

MADRID -- France experienced hot weather Friday never seen in the country's recorded history as a heat wave pushed the temperatures to nearly 115 degrees Fahrenheit in one southern village.

The spell of unusually warm weather stretched across much of Europe this week, triggering urgent government alerts, setting off wildfires in Spain and Germany and leading to the deaths of at least two people.

While experts have yet to draw a firm connection between this relatively early -- and extreme -- heat wave and global warming, it fits a clear overall trend. As greenhouse-gas emissions lead to a rise in global temperatures, heat waves around the world are occurring more often, and they are hotter and last longer.

Temperatures were above 104 degrees Friday in many parts of the continent, although the heat eased in central and eastern Europe. Meteorologists said temperatures were expected to drop across the continent in coming days.

Spain's official weather agency placed seven provinces under the highest heat alert level Friday. Such a "red alert" had been issued only once before in June, in 2015.

At least two deaths have been attributed to the weather this week, Spanish officials said: a 17-year-old farm laborer in Cordoba and an 80-year-old in Valladolid.

Hundreds of firefighters were struggling Friday to control a wildfire in Catalonia, Spain's northeastern region, after high temperatures caused mismanaged manure on a farm to ignite, officials said.

By midday, the fire had burned more than 16,000 acres. Villages were evacuated, the Spanish Defense Ministry deployed aerial and land reinforcements, and firefighters were sent from neighboring regions.

Miquel Buch, the Catalonian interior minister, told reporters Friday morning that while firefighters were making progress, the day would prove particularly challenging as temperatures were expected to stay above 104 degrees.

"We're facing the worst day of this heat wave," Buch said, noting that the fire could destroy nearly 50,000 acres if not brought under control.

The Iberian Peninsula has a history of deadly forest fires, including one in Portugal two years ago that killed more than 60 people, most of whom were trapped in their cars after the flames cut off a road on which they were traveling. That summer, a fire in the Spanish province of Leon destroyed almost 62,000 acres, and an additional 35 people died that October in fires in Portugal and northwestern Spain.

France remained on high alert, as temperatures reached a record 111.7 degrees Friday in the southern town of Carpentras, surpassing a record set in 2003. But that record was broken a short time later when the nearby village of Villevieille reported a temperature of 113.2 degrees. Two hours later, it was topped again by the temperature in Gallargues-le-Montueux, which reached 114.62 degrees.

Four southern regions were placed on an unusual red alert, the country's highest. Government officials warned people to stay indoors, especially children, and to avoid exercising in the heat. In Paris, dozens of fire hydrants were opened overnight Wednesday.

Parisians bathed in the murky waters of the Canal de l'Ourcq in the city's northeast and in the fountains at Trocadero across from the Eiffel Tower, and they took to the city's northern parks until late into the night. Buttes Chaumont park remained open all night, and many took advantage, while swimming pools also extended their hours.

While daytime temperatures have been extreme, some daily minimum temperatures also have reached records. The French cities of Nantes, Limoges, Poitiers and Toulouse all recorded their hottest nights ever on Thursday.

French authorities have sought to protect children from the heat, closing schools in 225 towns and suspending more than 4,000 classes. Important middle-school examinations already have been pushed into next week, when cooler weather is expected to return.

In Germany, authorities warned Friday that drinking-water reserves were running dangerously low after days of high temperatures. In the country's west and southwest, authorities asked residents to refrain from washing cars, watering lawns and filling swimming pools. Anyone found wasting water could face a fine of about $1,140 in some places, officials warned.

Several wildfires had broken out in the state of Brandenburg, Berlin's region. Firefighters were still working to extinguish pockets of a blaze that has been burning since Monday.

A Section on 06/29/2019