Ex-Hogs position themselves

ROGERS -- Six former University of Arkansas golfers are in the field for the LPGA Northwest Arkansas Championship this week, and one is making her professional debut at Pinnacle Country Club.

Former Razorbacks Stacy Lewis, Maria Fassi, Gaby Lopez, Alana Uriell, Dylan Kim and Kaylee Benton teed off on the first day of the tournament Friday. For Benton, Friday marked her professional debut. Kim soon will start her pro journey by going through the LPGA qualifying tournament.

Tour veterans Lewis and Lopez showed their experience in the first round. Lopez fired a 4 under on the front nine and finished with a 67, which puts her in a tie for 21st at 4 under. Lopez birdied her first hole on the back nine but lost a stroke on No. 13 before parring holes 14 through 18.

"Having good momentum in the beginning is key for good confidence," Lopez said. "I didn't play my best golf in the back nine, but I gave myself birdie opportunities, and that's all I'm looking for."

Lewis, a former No. 1 player on tour, finished 3 under, tied for 27th with a 68. The Woodlands, Texas, native had one bogey and four birdies. Her lone bogey came at the par-4 No. 4.

Lewis, who won this event in 2014, hit 8 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation.

"I felt like I played pretty solid," Lewis said. "I would have liked to have made a few more putts, but other than that, I'm pretty happy with the way I played."

Fassi, who just won the NCAA Division I women's individual title, finished at 1-under 70. The recent UA graduate and native of Pachuca, Mexico, was even par on the front nine, and she started the back nine with two birdies. She lost one stroke at No. 18 when her chip from the bunker rolled well past the hole.

"I think I did OK. I just played the par-5s terribly," she said. "It was a little frustrating, but overall I think it was a good round. I know I have so much more in me."

Benton and Uriell each finished at even par, and Kim finished at 5 over, including an 11 on the par-5 No. 14, her fifth hole of the day.

Benton's caddie was Razorback women's golf Coach Shauna Taylor.

"I wanted to try and get her off to a good start," Taylor said. "She pulled me out of retirement, so I'm going to give her all I've got."

This event has long been known for its connection to the Arkansas women's golf program, and the pro-Razorbacks crowd is something the alumnae enjoy when coming back to Northwest Arkansas.

"It's amazing," Lopez said. "Just being able to share this week with them is super special. This means a lot to all of us. It's unbelievable how much support we receive from the community."

The Arkansas fans were out in force at the rowdy No. 17, showering the former Razorbacks with a Hog call.

"It's definitely my favorite hole out here," Fassi said. "The crowds are unreal, and as a former Razorback, they love us."

A good start

Defending tournament champion Nasa Hataoka opened with a 6 under Friday and sits three shots off the pace set by Inbee Park.

Hataoka, 20, has played the last four rounds at Pinnacle Country Club at 27-under-par after her record 21 under last year earned the Japanese golfer her first LPGA win.

"My putting was working really well today," Hataoka said through a translator.

Hataoka opened with a birdie on No. 1 and added another at No. 3 before giving a shot back at No. 5. She was 3 under on each side to end the day at 6 under, keeping her in position to become the first back-to-back winner since Yani Tseng in 2010 and 2011.

Fly like an eagle

Maria Torres is in her second year on the tour and is still looking for her first win after two top-10 finishes. She put herself in contention after firing a 7-under 64 on Friday.

Torres, who graduated from the University of Florida, punctuated her opening round with an eagle at the par-5 No. 7 to highlight a bogey-free round.

"That was nice," Torres said of the eagle. "I was just trying to be patient and hit fairways and greens, and I was able to roll in some putts. It was a positive day."

Torres got into a little trouble on No. 9 when her tee shot landed in the rough on the right below the elevated green. Blocked somewhat by oak trees, Torres went left on her approach and her ball rolled off the green. She salvaged par by using her putter off the green to get within 5 feet, and she knocked in the short putt to save par.

"The same thing happened on eight when I had a little trouble with my driver," Torres said. "I'm not sure tomorrow what club I will use on these holes. It just depends on the moment."

TV coverage

Today's second round and Sunday's final round will be televised live on The Golf Channel from 2-5 p.m.

Sports on 06/29/2019