GOLF Seems Like Old Times

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Inbee Park hits her second shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Walmart NWA Championship, Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

ROGERS -- Inbee Park has more LPGA Tour wins than some of the players are old, but the former world No. 1 hasn't lost her desire to win.

Park, who will turn 31 in a couple of weeks, proved she is still a force to be reckoned with Friday after scorching Pinnacle Country Club with a 9-under 62 to take a one-shot lead at the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship.

LEADERBOARD Round 1 Inbee Park^62^-9 Carlota Ciganda^63^-8 Paula Creamer^63^-8 Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong^63^-8 Ariya Jutanugarn^64^-7 Annie Park^64^-7 Maria Torres^64^-7

Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship At Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers Second round pairings Morning Tee 1 7:15 a.m.^Stephanie Meadow ^Suzuka Yamaguchi ^Anne van Dam 7:26 a.m.^Haru Nomura ^Jennifer Song ^Katherine Kirk 7:37 a.m.^Kendall Dye ^Ryann O’Toole ^Isi Gabsa 7:48 a.m.^Emma Talley ^Nicole Broch Larsen ^Wei-Ling Hsu 7:59 a.m.^Mirim Lee ^Juli Inkster ^Cristie Kerr 8:10 a.m.^Hyo Joo Kim ^Celine Boutier ^Danielle Kang 8:21 a.m.^Mi Hyang Lee ^Jasmine Suwannapura ^Jenny Shin 8:32 a.m.^Moriya Jutanugarn ^Eun-Hee Ji ^Paula Creamer 8:43 a.m.^Jaclyn Lee ^Jacqui Concolino ^Brianna Do 8:54 a.m.^Haeji Kang ^Sandra Gal ^Jeong Eun Lee 9:05 a.m.^Brittany Marchand ^Maddie McCrary ^Louise Stahle 9:16 a.m.^Laura Gonzalez Escallon ^Dylan Kim (a) # ^Ruixin Liu Tee 10 7:15 a.m.^Sakura Yokomine ^Chella Choi ^Mo Martin 7:26 a.m.^Karen Chung ^Katherine Perry ^Mariajo Uribe 7:37 a.m.^Austin Ernst ^Mi Jung Hur ^Gemma Dryburgh 7:48 a.m.^Ashleigh Buhai ^Hee Young Park ^Aditi Ashok 7:59 a.m.^Sei Young Kim ^Angela Stanford ^Gaby Lopez 8:10 a.m.^Na Yeon Choi ^Pernilla Lindberg ^Angel Yin 8:21 a.m.^Amy Yang ^Anna Nordqvist ^Bronte Law 8:32 a.m.^Yu Liu ^Azahara Munoz ^In Gee Chun 8:43 a.m.^Dottie Ardina ^Tiffany Chan ^Louise Ridderstrom 8:54 a.m.^Ayako Uehara ^Sarah Kemp ^Pajaree Anannarukarn 9:05 a.m.^Robyn Choi ^Lauren Kim ^Muni He # 9:16 a.m.^Clariss Guce ^Karine Icher ^Lilia Vu Afternoon Tee 1 12:15 p.m.^Alison Lee ^Jane Park ^Jing Yan 12:26 p.m.^Kim Kaufman ^Daniela Darquea ^Marissa Steen 12:37 p.m.^Maria Torres ^Sarah Schmelzel ^Charlotte Thomas 12:48 p.m.^Lee-Anne Pace ^Xiyu Lin ^Pornanong Phatlum 12:59 p.m.^Carlotta Ciganda ^Shanshan Feng ^Georgia Hall 1:10 p.m.^Marina Alex ^Morgan Pressel ^Sung Hyun Park 1:21 p.m.^Brittany Altomare ^Annie Park ^Inbee Park 1:32 p.m.^Megan Khang ^Ally McDonald ^In-Kyung Kim 1:43 p.m.^Giulia Molinaro ^Wichanee Meechai ^Pavarisa Yokuan 1:54 p.m.^Kristen Gillman ^Elizabeth Szokol ^Peiyun Chien 2:05 p.m.^Alana Uriell ^Celine Herbin ^P.K. Kongkraphan 2:16 p.m.^Jenny Haglund ^Youngin Chun ^Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong Tee 10 12:15 pm.^Kris Tamulis ^Cheyenne Knight ^Tiffany Job 12:26 p.m.^Lindy Duncan ^Brittany Lang ^Lindsey Weaver 12:37 p.m.^Laetitia Beck ^Mina Harigae ^Dani Holmqvist 12:48 p.m.^Mariah Stackhouse ^Gerina Piller ^Kaylee Benton* 12:59 p.m.^So Yeon Ryu ^Lydia Ko ^Brooke M. Henderson 1:10 p.m.^Mel Reid ^Jessica Korda ^Minjee Lee 1:21 p.m.^Jin Young Ko ^Stacy Lewis ^Lizette Salas 1:32 p.m.^Ariya Jutanugarn ^Nasa Hataoka ^Charley Hull 1:43 p.m.^Linnea Strom ^Maria Fassi* ^Lauren Stephenson 1:54 p.m.^Sarah Burnham ^Christina Kim ^Jodi Ewart Shadoff 2:05 p.m.^Luna Sobron Galmes ^Becca Huffer ^Cheyenne Woods 2:16 p.m.^Dori Carter Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras ^Natalie Gulbis* *— Sponsor exemption # — Monday qualifier (a) — Amateur

"It was a really good round today," Park said after finishing on No. 9 with a solid par. "I putted really good, especially on the front nine. I was able to hole some good putts, and I was controlling the irons really good. I've played this golf course so many times, so that helps me this week. I love playing this golf course."

Park won this event in 2013 and has consistently played this course well throughout her storied career that includes 19 tour wins and seven majors. In her 12th year on the tour and sixth on the all-time career money list with $15 million in earnings, Park has continued to play at a high level.

At the Women's PGA last week, she finished tied for seventh. She has three top-5 finishes this season.

Park opened Friday's first round on No. 10. After a par on her first hole, she ran off five consecutive birdies on Nos. 11 through 15, and ended her back nine with a birdie at No. 18 to go to 6-under. She continued the assault on the front nine with birdies on Nos. 1 and 3 and added her ninth birdie on No. 7 to complete the round at 9-under.

"I don't remember the last time I made five birdies in a row, but it's always nice to have that many birdies in a row to give yourself some confidence," Park said. "I think I had really good momentum going into this week. I had a top 10 finish at a major last week and had time to relax because this is a three-round tournament, so this works really well for me."

With the deluge of so many young players on the LPGA Tour, some of the veteran players are often overlooked. Park, a gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics for South Korea, has proven to be one of the most consistent golfers in the history of the LPGA, and Friday's round shows she's still a force on the course.

"I know that I am not getting any younger," Park said. "I see so many girls out here who are so young and very competitive, but it's always nice to see the game of golf grow and the new generation of players to come up, but at the same time I feel like the golf course is getting a little bit longer for me every year, and it seems like the tour is making the courses longer and longer.

"It's not getting much easier for me, but I think I still have a few left in me, and I still feel like I can compete out here."

Friday could have been termed "turn back the clock day" as former tour star Paula Creamer rolled in with the afternoon sun at 8-under 63, one shot off the lead. The Pink Panther, as she has long been known on the tour, was on fire over her first nine holes Friday with six birdies.

Creamer, who has more than $12 million in career earnings and 10 tour wins, moved to 8-under with birdies on No. 1 and No. 3, but gave a shot back at the par 3 sixth hole. She rebounded to birdie No. 7 and parred the final two holes to remain one shot behind Park.

"I hit the ball really well. I don't think I missed one fairway," Creamer said. "I had six, seven, eight footers on pretty much all the holes, and I made them. I was putting really well. It was kind of one of those days where I felt like I was going to hit a good shot and I was going to make a putt."

Creamer has not had a tour win since 2014, and she's missed the cut in six events this season. But on Friday, she was on her game from the first hole. The 2005 tour rookie who has played on seven U.S. Solheim Cup teams, had a birdie at No. 10 to start her round and another at 12. After a par at 13, she ran off three straight birdies and used that momentum the rest of the way.

"These last couple of years I have struggled with my golf," Creamer said. "Today was really nice to be able to actually hit some good shots and make some putts and kind of feel that momentum going.

"My team and I have been really working hard on my golf, and its awesome to kind of go out today and give everybody a pat on the back and say, 'Alright, we're headed in the right direction.'"

Carlotta Ciganda and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong are also one shot back at 8-under. Ciganda also started on the back nine and opened with three straight birdies to set the tone for her round. She finished the back nine with five birdies, although the 29-year-old from Spain bogeyed No. 13.

Ciganda, who has been on the LPGA Tour since 2012, had four more birdies on the front nine to finish a solid round.

"I really like this course," said Ciganda, who has won $4.8 million on the tour. "I think you can score well here. I had really good shots at the beginning, and I was just trying to hit as many greens as I could. I hit my irons really good today and my wedges and I made some good putts, so I was very happy with the round."

Santiwiwatthanaphong had a remarkable round that featured 10 birdies. Still looking for her first career win in her fourth year on the tour, Santiwiwatthanaphong had two bogeys -- on No. 2 and No. 13 -- to mar an otherwise spectacular day.

The course is set up a little differently this year with several tee boxes moved back, lengthening the course some. Ciganda said she was pleased with the new longer holes.

"I like it because the holes they moved back, I used to hit 3-woods there and now I can hit driver," she said. "For me, I hit the ball long, so the longer the course, the better for me."

Round two of the 54-hole tournament will begin at 7:15 a.m. today with the tee times flipped from the first round.

