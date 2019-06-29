Justices: Will look at DACA next term

Kevin McAleenan (right), acting secretary of Homeland Security, said Friday in Washington that arrests of migrants on the border with Mexico will show a 25% drop for June, mainly because of tightened measures taken by Mexico. But that is still not enough, he said, adding that the $4.6 billion approved Thursday by lawmakers would immediately go to improving conditions at processing and holding centers.

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court announced Friday that it will consider next term whether President Donald Trump's administration illegally tried to end the program that shields from deportation young migrants brought to the United States as children who are now in the country illegally.

Lower courts have said that Trump's decision to terminate President Barack Obama's program was based on faulty legal reasoning and that the administration has failed to provide a solid rationale for ending it.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has become the object of negotiations between Congress and the White House. Initiated in 2012 by a proclamation from Obama, the program has protected from deportation nearly 700,000 people brought to the United States as children, a group that's been labeled "dreamers."

The protections are likely to remain in effect at least until the high court issues its decision.

The justices have considered since January whether to review a ruling against the administration from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in California. It recently denied a request to expedite review of a decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit.

"We are pleased the Supreme Court agreed that this issue needs resolution. We look forward to presenting our case before the court," Justice Department spokesman Alexei Woltornist said.

Lawmakers in both parties had urged Trump not to end the program, but he rejected that advice in September of 2017, calling the program an "end-run around Congress" and saying that Obama's use of executive authority to protect the migrants violated "the core tenets that sustain our Republic."

The move to scuttle the program came after Texas and other states threatened to sue to force its end. Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions determined the program to be unlawful on the grounds that Obama did not have the authority to adopt it in the first place.

Sessions based that decision on a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, which said that another Obama program protecting migrants was beyond the president's constitutional powers. The Supreme Court deadlocked 4-4 in 2016 when considering the issue.

But other courts have rejected that theory, saying the deferred-action program is different. They have kept the program in place, requiring that those already enrolled be allowed to renew their participation. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, who is among those fighting the administration's decision, said that more than 373,000 two-year renewals have been approved since January 2018.

Those approved to be in the program are allowed work permits and protected from deportation, as long as they abide by its regulations and do not violate laws.

"DACA reflects our nation's commitment to helping hardworking people and creates hope and opportunity for a new generation -- many of whom were brought to our country as toddlers," Becerra said in a statement after the Supreme Court announcement.

Judges who have blocked ending the program have said the administration could remedy the legal impasse by providing a detailed reasoning of why the program should be abolished. Instead, it has continued to combat the orders in court.

Trump at times has said he would like to find a way to protect those in the program, but attempts to work out a political compromise have foundered amid the larger partisan debate over immigration and border security.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco, representing the administration at the Supreme Court, said in a brief that the cases "concern the Executive Branch's authority to revoke a discretionary policy of non-enforcement that is sanctioning an ongoing violation of federal immigration law by nearly 700,000 aliens."

So far, appeals courts in California, New York, Virginia and a district judge in the District of Columbia have said that reasoning is wrong. A judge in Texas said the program was illegal, but declined to rule that it should cease. The judges who have ruled against the Department of Homeland Security's justification for ending the program say it must be based on more than just a belief about its legal underpinnings.

"To be clear: we do not hold that DACA could not be rescinded as an exercise of Executive Branch discretion," Judge Kim McLane Wardlaw said in the 9th Circuit's opinion. "We hold only that here, where the Executive did not make a discretionary choice to end DACA -- but rather acted based on an erroneous view of what the law required -- the rescission was arbitrary and capricious under settled law."

The regents of the University of California, one of the parties challenging the administration, told the Supreme Court there was no hurry to take the case because each recipient had been vetted by the federal government.

The university leadership quoted a tweet from Trump to argue that not even this administration was advocating immediate deportation.

"Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!" the president tweeted in September.

The court accepted three cases, which will be consolidated for hearing in the new term that starts in October. They are Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California; Trump v. NAACP; and McAleenan v. Vidal.

ARRESTS DROP

Separately, the Department of Homeland Security projects that arrests of migrants along the southern border will fall 25% this month, a drop that authorities attribute to a Mexican crackdown on Central American migrants and the expansion of an experimental Trump administration program that requires asylum seekers to wait outside U.S. territory for their immigration court hearings.

U.S. authorities detained more than 132,000 migrants in May, the highest total since 2006. After Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican exports, the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador agreed to deploy thousands of troops to intercept migrants, prevent illegal crossings from Mexico into the United States, and host more asylum seekers as they navigate the U.S. courts.

"It's become clear that over the past three weeks, since the administration reached a new agreement with Mexico, that we've seen a substantial increase in the number of interdictions on the Mexican southern border, and a sincere effort to address the transportation networks coming through Mexico," acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan told reporters Friday in Washington.

McAleenan praised lawmakers for providing $4.6 billion in supplemental funds for border initiatives -- a rare bipartisan border agreement reached Thursday -- and he said the money immediately would be applied to improve conditions in crowded processing centers and detention facilities along the southern border.

Border crossings typically decline during the peak summer months, but a 25% drop would exceed the decline recorded last year, which was about 17% from May to June 2018.

Even with the drop, McAleenan said a 25% decline was "not acceptable," as U.S. authorities were hoping for a far greater impact from the new efforts to keep people away from the border. Homeland Security authorities said they would not get a fuller picture of the results of Mexico's efforts for several more weeks.

McAleenan also said that historic seasonal patterns were less relevant to current migration trends. He and other administration officials say some of the influx is related to deficiencies in U.S. immigration laws and "loopholes" that generally allow adults who arrive with children to avoid detention and deportation.

"It's more about the pull factors in my experience than traditional weather or agricultural or seasonal workers, this is a different situation," he said, calling for further action from lawmakers to tighten U.S. regulations. "So I think we're going to know basically by mid-July and certainly by the end of July whether these efforts are sustained and having a significant impact."

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Barnes, Nick Miroff and Maria Sacchetti of The Washington Post; by Mark Sherman, Alan Fram, Will Weissert and Don Thompson of The Associated Press; and by Adam Liptak and Michael D. Shear of The New York Times.

