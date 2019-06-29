MASTERSON ONLINE: The demise of respect

It once was the cornerstone of our American way of living together, a fundamental aspect to the success of all human relationships. But sadly, respect for others today is sprawled and gasping in its death bed, having been widely trampled and abused across our me-first society.

Look around. The spiritual adage of treating others as we’d want them to treat us has faded like a cheap blue suit in the sun. And it’s been steadily tumbling downhill during recent generations.

People show little if any respect for others and their lives. Which lives actually matter? I say all lives. But many feel otherwise, preferring to believe only their existence actually matters.

I’ve watched widespread disrespect increasing for decades into the millennial generation. Many from today’s era seem to disrespect all who came before and sacrificed their lives so subsequent generations might live freely.

Social media roils with disrespect at every level. Headstones in military cemeteries are toppled. Monuments that recognize our history are torn down in disrespect. Politics teems with gross insults and childish personal putdowns.

If Rodney Dangerfield couldn’t get respect during his era, I can imagine how he’d view today’s revolting developments.

And the saddest part of what we’ve allowed to take root and flourish is that without this vital ingredient to living in harmony as a supposedly “indivisible” nation with liberty and justice for all, there is no way we can remain united.

We thoughtlessly and immediately demonize and shun the opinions of others, as if only our limited viewpoints are correct, even though I believe most opinions are formed on a basis of half-truths and misinformation.

And yet many act as if their views alone represent ultimate truths. Where’s a shred of respect in that?

Petty resentments, low-functioning attitudes and self-centeredness have gained such a foothold I fear they represent a portent of what lies ahead for these once United States of America. If you don’t recognize this scourge raging through us, well, then, perhaps you’re not paying close enough attention.

Speaker and writer Sam Neo explains that in Asia, respect is one of the key values taught since youth. “Respect towards your elder, respect towards your loved ones, respect towards the young, respect towards those who are different and the list goes on.

“Bottom line is,” he continues, “regardless of who we engage … we show respect towards who they are and what they stand for. That comes in the form of their gender, age, background, sexuality, profession, etc.”

Similar respect was part of familial upbringing in America 50 years ago. But oh my, how times have changed for the worse, fueled largely by runaway egos and our ailing, divided society.

On the website called Cop Blue, Tim McGuckin writes: “Today we regret to inform you of the passing of decency and respect. We lay to rest the age of taking responsibility. It is with deep regret I inform you of the loss of personal accountability for one’s actions. These days, we have a portion of society who believes they are not accountable for their own actions. They do not have to follow our laws or the general rules of society—if they don’t agree with them.”

McGuckin says a segment of our population is “being raised to believe that they can defy the laws of our country and take matters into their own hands simply because they believe the rules don’t apply to them. They choose to disobey the laws because those laws don’t serve their personal narrative. Such thinking usually starts at home with their upbringing. It is the way they were taught to think. Others will join groups that will brainwash them and alter their thought processes. Educational institutions can also influence the way some see the world and their place in it.

“In today’s world,” McGuckin writes, “too often the lack of a father in the home results in young people getting their values elsewhere. When the values come from the street, the young person gets a slanted or skewed view of our social order. It empowers them to defy and taunt authority as they deem appropriate.”

Can this destructive path turn upward? I believe, as with everything in life, that answer falls to those who still insist upon preserving mutual respect. As always, individual respect is earned through one’s words and actions.

Deserving respect

Speaking of earned respect, Haywood K. McCaleb Jr., affectionately known around Harrison as “H.K,” sat smiling humbly before a large white birthday cake at the head table during the weekly Lions Club meeting. Now 96, he is among the remaining 496,000 of 16 million American service members who fought in the Second World War.

Still active—well, as active as any 96-year-old I’ve ever known—H.K was a decorated veteran of multiple beach assaults who received the Bronze Star for Valor, along with other combat honors for his courage and bravery under fire as a fearless young soldier.

Widely considered in this community of 13,000 as a fundamentally kind man who has given so much to the city and its townspeople, Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway stood beside McCaleb as he declared “H.K. McCaleb Jr. Day” in Boone County.

I’ve come to know and admire H.K largely through Jeanetta, who heads to his home four blocks away to fix him breakfast and clean his rambling ranch-style home each Monday. To meet and know the man, you would never suspect he is a bona fide war hero, a man who through his actions and pleasant demeanor has become widely loved and respected. He’s an independent sort who still drives himself most places and heads to the local supermarket to shop. You would never recognize the size of the enormous heart beating beneath a relatively smallish frame. Some of his oldest friends over the years have affectionately nicknamed him “Shorty.”

Over the decades, through his successful businesses, volunteerism and involvement in helping Harrison (as a Lions Club member for 36 years), the amiable McCaleb has established a widespread reputation for his palpable kindness along with the respect of hundreds, if not thousands.

He is a living example that whatever we do for ourselves in this lifetime indeed is buried with us, while only what we have done in this world to help others survives and endures. Jeanetta tells me he is a man she wished had been her father, who died when she was young and who she never knew. That’s high and sincere praise coming from her.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master’s journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.