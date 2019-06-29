RAYS

Union: Team needs its permission

LONDON -- The players' union said the Tampa Bay Rays would need its permission to play games in Montreal.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the low-drawing Rays may explore a split season in Montreal. No timetable for the possible plan was announced.

"There is a lot of work that is going to need to be done before that consideration becomes closer to a reality," union head Tony Clark said Friday as the New York Yankees took batting practice at Olympic Stadium, a day before playing Boston in baseball's first major league game in Europe. "We look forward to being a part of that conversation, as well. A lot of challenges there."

Clark said requiring a player to maintain two homes during the season would be a "significant burden."

The Montreal Expos were in the National League from 1969-2004 before moving to Washington and becoming the Nationals. In their last two seasons before moving, the Expos played 22 games a year in Puerto Rico.

Clark said the union considers a team playing home games in two locations to be a mandatory topic of bargaining under the National Labor Relations Act, making it subject to union agreement.

"Interesting spot that it's in," Clark said. "Interesting idea."

Major League Baseball questions such an interpretation of the NLRA.

"I believe that under the NLRA there is no obligation to bargain over the decision itself, which is a management prerogative, but an obligation to bargain over the effects of the decision on terms and conditions of employment," deputy commissioner Dan Halem said in an email. "It's akin to plant relocation."

Two-way prospect added

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay added two-way prospect Brendan McKay to its taxi squad in preparation for his major league debut in a pitching start today against Texas.

McKay, taken fourth overall in the 2017 draft, was 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA in five games with Class AAA Durham. He also was a designated hitter.

McKay gives Tampa Bay the option of using four starting pitchers and an opener through a rotation turn. The Rays reinstated closer Jose Alvarado from the restricted list and recalled right-hander Casey Sadler from Class AAA Durham to help a taxed bullpen.

Alvarado left the team June 2 to tend to a family issue.

Tampa Bay optioned left-hander Jalen Beeks and infielder Mike Brosseau to Durham. Minor league catcher Nick Ciuffo was designated for assignment.

REDS

Gennett back in lineup

CINCINNATI -- Scooter Gennett has rejoined the Reds after missing all season with a severe groin injury suffered during a spring training game.

Gennett was in the lineup Friday at second base for the opening game of a series against the Cubs.

The Reds have missed Gennett, who was their most productive hitter the last two seasons. Cincinnati is last in the NL Central with one of the league's least-productive offenses.

Gennett had 50 home runs and 189 RBI in the last two seasons. He was an All-Star for the first time last year, when he finished second to Milwaukee's Christian Yelich for the batting title at .310.

RANGERS

Cabrera returns after suspension

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera returned to the starting lineup Friday night against Tampa Bay after serving a three-game suspension for hitting an umpire with equipment.

Cabrera missed a series in Detroit after Major League Baseball reduced his suspension from four games.

Cabrera initially appealed the four-game suspension and undisclosed fine that MLB handed down a week ago after umpire crew chief Bill Miller was hit on the foot by a small plastic guard or batting gloves. Cabrera had tossed the plastic guard with the gloves wrapped inside of it after his ejection in the sixth inning of a 4-2 win over Cleveland on June 20.

Also Friday, the Rangers claimed right-hander Jesse Biddle off waivers from Seattle and unconditionally released left-hander Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) after he cleared waivers.

Biddle will be added to the active roster when he reports.

Sports on 06/29/2019