Park scorches course like old times

ROGERS -- Inbee Park has more LPGA Tour victories than some players have years alive, but the former world No. 1 hasn't lost her desire to win.

Park, who will turn 31 in a couple of weeks, proved she is still a force Friday after scorching Pinnacle Country Club with a 9-under 62 to take a one-shot lead at the LPGA Northwest Arkansas Championship.

"It was a really good round today," Park said after finishing on No. 9 with a par. "I putted really good, especially on the front nine. I was able to hole some good putts, and I was controlling the irons really good. I've played this golf course so many times, so that helps me this week. I love playing this golf course."

Park won this event in 2013 and consistently has played this course well throughout her storied career, which includes 19 tour victories and seven majors. In her 12th year on tour, she sits sixth on the career money list with $15 million.

At the Women's PGA Championship last week, she finished tied for seventh. She has three top-five finishes this season.

Park opened Friday's first round on No. 10. After a par on her first hole, she ran off five consecutive birdies on Nos. 11-15. She ended her back nine with a birdie at No. 18 to go to 6 under.

She continued the assault on the front nine with birdies on Nos. 1 and 3 and added her ninth birdie on No. 7 to complete the round at 9 under.

"I don't remember the last time I made five birdies in a row, but it's always nice to have that many birdies in a row to give yourself some confidence," Park said. "I think I had really good momentum going into this week. I had a top-10 finish at a major last week and had time to relax because this is a three-round tournament, so this works really well for me."

With the deluge of young players on the LPGA Tour, some of the veterans are often overlooked. Park, a gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics for South Korea, has proven to be one of the most consistent golfers on tour.

"I know that I am not getting any younger," Park said. "I see so many girls out here who are so young and very competitive, but it's always nice to see the game of golf grow and the new generation of players to come up, but at the same time I feel like the golf course is getting a little bit longer for me every year, and it seems like the tour is making the courses longer and longer.

"It's not getting much easier for me, but I think I still have a few left in me, and I still feel like I can compete out here."

Friday could have been termed "turn back the clock day" as former tour star Paula Creamer rolled in with the afternoon sun at 8-under 63, one shot off the lead. The Pink Panther, as she has long been known, was on fire over her first nine holes with six birdies.

Creamer, 32, who has more than $12 million in career earnings and 10 tour wins, moved to 8 under with birdies on No. 1 and No. 3, but she gave a shot back at the par-3 sixth hole. She rebounded to birdie No. 7 and parred the final two holes to remain one shot behind Park.

"I hit the ball really well. I don't think I missed one fairway," Creamer said. "I had 6-, 7-, 8-footers on pretty much all the holes, and I made them. I was putting really well. It was kind of one of those days where I felt like I was going to hit a good shot, and I was going to make a putt."

Creamer has not had a tour win since 2014, and she's missed the cut in six events this season. On Friday, she was on her game from the first hole. The 2005 tour rookie who has played on seven U.S. Solheim Cup teams had a birdie at No. 10 to start her round and another at 12. After a par at 13, she ran off three consecutive birdies.

"These last couple of years, I have struggled with my golf," Creamer said. "Today was really nice to be able to actually hit some good shots and make some putts and kind of feel that momentum going.

"My team and I have been really working hard on my golf, and its awesome to kind of go out today and give everybody a pat on the back and say, 'All right, we're headed in the right direction.' "

Carlotta Ciganda and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong are also one shot back at 8 under. Ciganda started on the back nine and opened with three consecutive birdies. She finished the back nine with five birdies, although the 29-year-old from Spain bogeyed No. 13.

Ciganda, who has been on the LPGA Tour since 2012, had four more birdies on the front nine.

"I really like this course," said Ciganda, who has won $4.8 million on tour. "I think you can score well here. I had really good shots at the beginning, and I was just trying to hit as many greens as I could."

Santiwiwatthanaphong's round featured 10 birdies. Still looking for her first career win in her fourth year on the tour, Santiwiwatthanaphong had two bogeys -- on No. 2 and No. 13 -- to mar an otherwise spectacular day.

The course is set up a little differently this year with several tee boxes moved back to lengthen the course. Ciganda said she was pleased with the longer holes.

"I like it because the holes they moved back, I used to hit 3 woods there and now I can hit driver," she said. "For me, I hit the ball long, so the longer the course, the better for me."

Round two of the 54-hole tournament will begin at 7:15 a.m. today.

Leaderboard

NW Arkansas Championship

At Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers

Par 71 (36-35), 6,438 yards

First of three rounds

a-denotes amateur

Inbee Park 33-29--62

Paula Creamer 34-29--63

S.Santiwiwatthanaphong 33-30--63

Carlota Ciganda 32-31--63

Ariya Jutanugarn 32-32--64

Annie Park 33-31--64

Maria Torres 33-31--64

ARKANSANS

Gaby Lopez 32-35--67

Stacy Lewis 35-33--68

Maria Fassi 36-34--70

Kaylee Benton 36-35--71

Alana Uriell 37-34--71

a-Dylan Kim 36-40--76

Sports on 06/29/2019