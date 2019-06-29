"His argument is as thin as the soup that was made by boiling the shadow of a pigeon that had been starved to death." --Abraham Lincoln, on the debating style of The Hon. Stephen A. Douglas

Apparently Kamala Harris decided all the talk about her being in the race to get on the Joe Biden ticket was getting under her skin. She's in it to win it. Her performance was clearly the best in Thursday night's second debate.

Too bad her proposals are nuts.

But in Round Two that might have been hard to notice, what with all the strange proposals and massive giveaways coming at the viewer rapid-fire. Santa Claus would have been embarrassed.

Once again this country is faced with real problems, like war or peace, national healing or continued division. Such as a house divided. But Thursday night it kept coming to us: Lincoln-Douglas this clearly was not.

Remember way back to the 1990s, and the Contract With America? It proposed Social Security reform, tort reform, welfare reform, tax cuts and structural changes in Congress. Those pre-election promises--or at least the promise to hold votes on those ideas--swept one party to control of Congress in 1994. Those days are as gone as, well, the Lincoln-Douglas debates. These days, candidates know how to get elected, and all it takes is swag.

At the second Democratic debate Andrew Yang, a former tech executive who apparently is running for president too, tried to defend his idea to give every adult American $1,000 a month. Which would cost $3.2 trillion a year. When the debate goes in that direction, it's hard to remember when Kamala Harris brags about defying federal law as the attorney general of California.

Here are a few of the giveaways we can remember from Thursday night. Please forgive us if we missed a few:

• Free community college.

• No student debt payments for those making 25K a year or less.

• No student debt for poor and middle-class kids.

• No student debt for anybody.

• Health-care coverage for illegal aliens.

• Reparations for slavery.

• The $93 trillion Green New Deal.

• National paid leave.

• Medicare for all.

• Tax credits up to $500 a month for each family.

And that's just the stuff that costs money. There were also ideas to put insurance executives in jail for misleading advertising, to abolish private health insurance, to "rescind every damn thing" that President Trump has done on immigration, to only appoint judges who are "100 percent clear" that he or she will defend Roe v. Wade, our enemy is the gun manufacturers, and something about calling New Zealand.

And, oh yes, separating children from their parents at the southern border is kidnapping.

There was no lack of self-esteem. It turns out that Joe Biden ended the Iraq War and Kirsten Gillibrand repealed that awful Don't Ask Don't Tell policy from the Clinton administration. Who knew?

The candidate who might have made the most sense Thursday night was John Hickenlooper, the former governor of Colorado: "If you look at the Green New Deal, which I admire the sense of urgency and how important it is to do climate change--I'm a scientist--but we can't promise every American a government job if you want to get universal health-care coverage. I believe that health care is a right and not a privilege, but you can't expect to eliminate private insurance for 180 million people, many of whom don't want to give it up."

You will note that John Hickenlooper was booed at the California party convention last month. He'll never make it to Super Tuesday. Not in this party.

What might have been missing in this debate was what President Bush the First called "the vision thing." If Kamala Harris was the best at presenting her ideas, maybe Pete Buttigieg was the only one to approach vision. But he's the mayor of Indiana's fourth-largest city. Where are all those people who made fun of Sarah Palin for lacking the job experience--and gravitas--for being a small-time mayor?

In the end, it's likely that the American people will just find Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders too old. The semi-candidate on stage Thursday who kept repeating the phrase "pass the torch" had a point.

But will the Democratic Party of 2020, which is already being formed in 2019, go with the old guard who might turn off the True Believers on the left, or will the party go with one of the fellow travelers and turn off everybody else in the country?

It's too bad that there aren't more John Hickenloopers in this race. Even worse, that there aren't more John Hickenloopers in his political party.

Editorial on 06/29/2019