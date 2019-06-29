BASEBALL

Hogs land Arizona State graduate transfer

Infielder Cole Austin announced this week he is transferring from Arizona State to the University of Arkansas via the NCAA's graduate-transfer rule that allows players immediate eligibility.

Austin, who will be a redshirt senior in 2020, battled a back injury for much of the 2019 season and played in only 10 games as a designated hitter and right fielder.

Austin returned to the lineup in May and batted .192 with 2 RBI. He had a .267 on-base percentage.

Austin (6-2, 190 pounds) transferred to Arizona State from West Virginia after the 2017 season and redshirted in 2018. He started 97 games predominantly at third base in two seasons with the Mountaineers.

As a sophomore at West Virginia, Austin batted .302 with 13 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs and 44 RBI, but he struggled defensively with 11 errors and had a .936 fielding percentage.

Austin played prep baseball at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Ga.

At Arkansas next season, Austin would be one of two transfers with Division-I starting experience in the infield. Coby Boulware, who started 54 games as a second baseman at TCU in 2018, will be eligible next season after redshirting the 2019 season with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas must replace two starting infielders -- first baseman Trevor Ezell and second baseman Jack Kenley -- in 2020.

-- Matt Jones

Campbell, Scroggins sign professional contracts

Two more former University of Arkansas baseball players signed professional contracts this week, bringing the total to seven this offseason.

Pitcher Isaiah Campbell signed with the Seattle Mariners for $850,000, and pitcher Cody Scroggins signed with the Boston Red Sox for $100,000, according to MLB.com.

Campbell, who went 12-1 with a 2.13 ERA as a redshirt junior at Arkansas this year, was a second-round selection of the Mariners earlier this month. His signing bonus was 3.9% higher than the suggested value of $818,200 for his slot of 76th overall in the draft.

Campbell commanded a high bonus, in part, because of a strong end to the season. In three NCAA Tournament starts, Campbell pitched 23 1/3 innings, allowed 3 runs and had 25 strikeouts to 4 walks.

Scroggins began his redshirt junior season as a starter, but he transitioned into a middle-relief role in April and finished with a 3-2 record and 4.01 ERA.

A ninth-round pick, he signed for 32.5% below the suggested value of $148,200 for his position of 287th overall in the draft.

Former catcher Zack Plunkett, who was drafted as a pitcher by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 20th round, is the lone former Arkansas player who has not signed a professional contract this offseason. Plunkett exhausted his eligibility this year and is expected to sign with the Dodgers prior to the July 12 deadline.

Infielder Jack Kenley (Detroit Tigers), pitchers Matt Cronin (Washington Nationals) and Jacob Kostyshock (Colorado Rockies), and outfielder Dominic Fletcher (Arizona Diamondbacks) signed draft contracts earlier this week. Infielder Trevor Ezell signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Rays.

-- Matt Jones

GOLF

Smith takes first-round lead

Miles Smith of Little Rock shot a 2-under 69 to take the first-round lead in the Arkansas State Golf Association amateur championship at Paradise Valley Athletic Club in Fayetteville.

Smith leads Wil Gibson of Jonesboro and Tyler Reynolds of Rogers by one stroke. Neriah Brown of Hot Springs is two shots back, and five players are three shots back with a 72.

Smith, who had bogeys on the first and third hole, had four consecutive birdies on the fourth through seventh holes before making pars on six consecutive holes. After a bogey on 14, he had pars on three of the last four holes and a birdie on No. 17.

Charlie Angel of Hot Springs, who shot a 5-over 76, leads Larry Brian of Fayetteville by three strokes in the Masters Division.

Trey McIntosh of Little Rock shot a 74 and leads Matthew Dura of Farmington by two strokes in the Mid-Senior Division.

Gordy McKeown of Little Rock shot a 72 and leads Bev Hargraves of Little Rock by one stroke in the Senior Division.

Marshall Carter of Fayetteville shot a 72 and leads Cal Campbell of Hot Springs by two strokes in the Super-Senior Division.

